Business

Northwest tourism fair opens in Lao Cai

Running from October 15 to 21, the fair is part of the expanded Northwest tourism cooperation programme for 2026 and is held in connection with the 2026 Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival.

People enjoy tea at the fair. (Photo: VNA)
People enjoy tea at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – The 2026 Northwest Tourism Fair and a space showcasing products under the "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) programme opened at Golden Field Square in Nghia Lo ward, Lao Cai province, on October 16, aiming to promote regional tourism, cultural heritage and local specialties while strengthening cooperation among localities and businesses.

Running from October 15 to 21, the fair is part of the expanded Northwest tourism cooperation programme for 2026 and is held in connection with the 2026 Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival. It aims to popularise Lao Cai's image as a destination where the diverse colours of Northwest culture converge, stimulate tourism demand, and connect travel companies and service providers across the region.

The event features four main areas dedicated to stage performances, OCOP products linked with tourism, tourism promotion and signature tourism products from the expanded Northwest region, and the cultural diversity of the Northwest. The area showcasing regional culture, cuisine, and tourism features 78 booths, while the OCOP exhibition zone has 20.

Visitors can explore destinations, tours, travel services, festivals, and local cuisine, as well as traditional costumes, handicrafts, and folk performances. Meanwhile, tourism businesses could reach potential customers, introduce destinations and seek partners to expand their markets.

The “Northwest Cultural Colours” zone highlights the distinctive traditions of seven localities – Nghia Lo, Trung Tam, Cau Thia, Lien Son, Van Chan, Tu Le and Mu Cang Chai. Activities include folk performances, cultural presentations, and a book space promoting reading.

vnanet_potal-lao-cai-khai-mac-hoi-cho-du-lich-tay-bac-nam-2026-9092103.jpg
Tu Le young green rice is one of the well-known agricultural products from Lao Cai.(Photo: VNA)

A major highlight is the final round of the 2026 culinary programme “Lao Cai – Reaching the Peak of Taste”, featuring displays and judgement of representative local meals and dishes. Cooking demonstrations and presentations of local specialties will also help introduce local culture through cuisine.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Lao Cai provincial Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Tran Xuan Cuong said the Northwest region boasts spectacular landscapes, a rich history and distinctive traditional cultural values preserved through generations.

Beyond natural scenery and cultural traditions, he said, each OCOP product and local agricultural specialty reflects the region’s natural resources and the hard work of local communities.

Lao Cai sees tourism promotion and the marketing of local products as closely linked, Cuong noted. The fair builds on the tourism cooperation programme of the expanded Northwest, providing a platform for local authorities, associations, travel companies and OCOP producers to establish partnerships, develop supply chains and expand distribution networks nationwide.

With the motto “Linkage for development, cooperation for shared success”, the centre pledged to help businesses, cooperatives and business households promote their brands, access markets and adopt digital trade promotion methods, Cuong said./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Lao Cai #OCOP #2026 Northwest Tourism Fair #regional tourism #cultural heritage Lao Cai
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