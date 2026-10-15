VNA, Hanoi press agency named outstanding at capital press awards

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Hanoi Press and Radio - Television Agency were named outstanding press agencies with multiple quality entries at the ninth 2026 Hanoi Press Awards for cultural development and building elegant and civilised Hanoians, held on October 15.

The Hanoi Party Committee hosted the event to mark the 1,016th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi, the 72nd anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day (October 10), and the 27th anniversary of UNESCO naming Hanoi the “City for Peace”.

The awards again drew strong interest, with 244 entries from 40 press agencies and units. They comprised 37 print articles, 139 online entries and 68 radio and television works.

A judging council selected 80 entries from the preliminary stage for the final round. On September 14, the final panel chose 34 outstanding works for one special, three A, five B, 10 C, and 15 consolation prizes.

Winners of B prizes are honoured at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

A group of authors from the Hanoi Press and Radio - Television Agency won the special prize, while A prizes went to Tien Phong newspaper, Quoc Phong Thu Do (Capital Defence) newspaper and the Hanoi Press and Radio-Television Agency. VNA reporters took one B prize and three C prizes.

The organising board said entry quality was more consistent across central, sectoral and Hanoi-based press agencies. Television work drew greater investment in visuals, on-site reporting and presentation formats. Online outlets leveraged technology and multimedia, and print entries, though fewer, were highly rated.

A record 21 photojournalism entries were submitted, the most since the awards began, reflecting growing attention to portraying the capital’s cultural life through visual storytelling. The works showed serious, responsible, and creative journalism, highlighting cultural achievements and beauty while also flagging emerging real-life issues and encouraging reflection, responsibility, and action in the community./.

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