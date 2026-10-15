Culture - Sports

Thanh Hoa to waive entrance fees at Ho Dynasty Citadel, Lam Kinh relic site

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Thanh Hoa welcomed around 15.9 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2026, equivalent to 94.9% of its annual target, with tourism revenue estimated at 42.8 trillion VND (1.65 billion USD).

A corner of Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Domestic and international visitors will enjoy free admission to the Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site and the Lam Kinh Special National Relic on the occasion of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24), according to the Management Board of the Ho Dynasty Citadel Heritage Site and key historic relics in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa.

The board said on October 15 that it will also organise a range of distinctive cultural and artistic activities for local residents and tourists on this occasion.

Nguyen Van Long, the board's deputy director, said these are two particularly important historical and cultural sites in Thanh Hoa, representing two major dynasties in Vietnamese history – the Ho and Later Le dynasties.

The board is refurbishing the sites' landscapes, arranging tour guides, and working to improve service quality and strengthen security and safety measures there.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Thanh Hoa welcomed around 15.9 million tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2026, equivalent to 94.9% of its annual target, with tourism revenue estimated at 42.8 trillion VND (1.65 billion USD).

Following the peak summer tourism season, Thanh Hoa still has considerable potential to attract visitors seeking cultural experiences, community-based activities and MICE events.

Destinations such as Pu Luong, Lam Kinh, the Ho Dynasty Citadel, FLC Sam Son and Lamori Resort & Spa, together with a series of cultural and tourism events planned for autumn and winter 2026, are expected to draw visitors./.

VNA
#visitors #Ho Dynasty Citadel World Heritage Site #free admission #Vietnam Culture Day #Thanh Hoa Thanh Hoa
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