Business

Vietnam seeks to expand trade ties with new markets in Middle East

Vietnam attaches great importance to expanding trade relations with new markets, including Lebanon, in the Middle East and Africa, viewing this as a driving force for the country’s economic growth and development.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receives Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Nguyen Nam Duong as he presents his credentials on October 15. (Photo: VNA)
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun receives Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Nguyen Nam Duong as he presents his credentials on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam attaches great importance to expanding trade relations with new markets, including Lebanon, in the Middle East and Africa, viewing this as a driving force for the country’s economic growth and development.

The statement was made on October 16 by Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Nguyen Nam Duong at the Vietnam-Lebanon Business Forum, which he co-chaired with Ibrahim Faz, Vice President of the Tripoli and North Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture.

Drawing representatives of more than 50 Lebanese businesses, the event introduced the investment and business environments of both countries and reviewed bilateral trade ties, while addressing Lebanese businesses' questions about market access, investment and business opportunities in Vietnam.

The forum took place during the ambassador's working visit to Lebanon, where he presented his credentials to President Joseph Aoun and officially assumed his role as Vietnam's non-resident ambassador to the country.

President Aoun congratulated Duong on his appointment and said the Lebanese people held Vietnam and its people in high regard, while appreciating the country's historic struggle for independence. He also praised Vietnam's socio-economic achievements, Doi moi (Renewal) process and international integration, noting that its new development orientations and strategies were helping enhance its international standing.

He expressed his desire to strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two countries, voiced his hope for an early visit to Vietnam. He said he would instruct Lebanese authorities to facilitate the ambassador's work.

During the visit, Duong also held meetings with government agencies, trade promotion organisations and cultural and sports institutions to advance bilateral cooperation.

During his meeting with Aline Younes, Director of International Affairs at Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, both sides agreed to strengthen coordination and pursue concrete measures to make bilateral relations more substantive. They highlighted the importance of exchanges at all levels, coordination at international and regional forums, and stronger South-South cooperation.

Meeting Baha Al-Zaghir, President of the Lebanese Vovinam Federation, the ambassador praised the growth of Vovinam and the federation’s active efforts to promote the martial art in Lebanon. He noted that the Vietnamese martial art not only promoted Vietnam's cultural values and martial spirit but also served as a bridge between the two countries' people, fostering friendship and mutual understanding.

Through these diplomatic engagements, the Vietnamese Embassy has strengthened links with Lebanese authorities, trade and investment promotion organisations, cultural and sports institutions, and the local business community, helping broaden cooperation opportunities and advance Vietnam-Lebanon relations in a practical and effective manner./.

VNA
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