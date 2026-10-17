VIFON investment in France brings Vietnamese products closer to European consumers

Paris (VNA) – Vietnam’s Tan-Viet VIFON Group on October 16 signed an agreement to acquire an eight-hectare site in Verdun, Meuse department, northeastern France, to develop a food processing factory and logistics centre, with an initial investment of 20 million EUR (about 22.4 million USD).



The project marks a strategic shift in VIFON’s European expansion, from exporting products to directly manufacturing and distributing them in the target market.



The project is being implemented by VIFON FRANCE SAS, established in September 2026, at the Les Souhesmes business park. Covering 80,000 square metres, the planned complex will comprise the administrative headquarters, a food processing plant and a modern logistics system serving production, storage and distribution in France and across the European Union (EU).



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tao Ngoc Tu, Chairman and founder of Tan-Viet VIFON Group, said the investment is not only aimed at expanding production capacity but also represents a strategic step towards building a long-term international presence under a Vietnamese brand.



Founded in 1963, VIFON exports products to more than 100 countries. It has operated in Poland for over 30 years and expanded into the US and Australia. In 2026, the group established direct partnerships with two major French retail chains, Carrefour and E.Leclerc, creating further opportunities to bring Vietnamese products to local consumers.



According to Tu, the Verdun factory will focus on Vietnamese-style products such as noodle, rice vermicelli and other processed foods.



Local officials welcomed the investment, highlighting Meuse’s industrial heritage, skilled workforce and strategic transport links. Verdun Mayor Samuel Hazard described the project as an opportunity to boost economic growth and employment./.

VNA