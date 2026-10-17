Politics

Liechtenstein Prime Minister arrives in Hanoi, starting official visit to Vietnam

The visit comes at a favourable time, following the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in July 2026. The agreement is expected to provide an important framework for further expanding Vietnam’s economic ties with Liechtenstein and other EFTA members, facilitating trade, investment and business connections.

Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas (L) is welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan. (Photo: VNA)
Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas (L) is welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas arrived in Hanoi on October 17 evening, beginning a three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of her Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.

Welcoming the Liechtenstein delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Chau Mai Anh.

Accompanying PM Haas on the visit are Eve Beck, Secretary General of the Ministry of General Government Affairs and Finance, and Panagiotis Potolidis-Beck, head of the division for economic affairs and development of the Office for Foreign Affairs.

Liechtenstein and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on July 2, 2008. Bilateral trade reached approximately 9.8 million USD in 2025, with Vietnam’s exports to Liechtenstein valued at around 90,000 USD and imports at 9.71 million USD.

Liechtenstein currently has one valid foreign direct investment project in Vietnam, with registered capital of 4 million USD, ranking 84th among 147 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation.

Ambassador Anh described PM Haas’s first official visit to Vietnam as an important milestone, as it reflects Liechtenstein’s regard for Vietnam and provides fresh impetus for deeper, more substantive and effective bilateral cooperation.

The visit comes at a favourable time, following the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in July 2026. The agreement is expected to provide an important framework for further expanding Vietnam’s economic ties with Liechtenstein and other EFTA members, facilitating trade, investment and business connections.

According to the diplomat, the visit can also open up new avenues for collaboration, particularly by connecting Liechtenstein businesses with Vietnamese partners in high-tech industries, precision engineering, automation, digital transformation and innovation./.

VNA
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