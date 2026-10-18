Business

Vietnam, EFTA sign free trade agreement after 14 years of negotiations

The Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement is expected to open up new avenues for cooperation and provide fresh impetus for economic growth, innovation and sustainable development, delivering tangible benefits to people and businesses in Vietnam and EFTA member states.

Representatives of Vietnam and the member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officially sign the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) in Hanoi on October 18 (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of Vietnam and the member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officially sign the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) in Hanoi on October 18 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung and representatives of the member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) officially signed the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement (VEFTA) in Hanoi on October 18.

The signing was witnessed by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

The EFTA representatives were Swiss President and head of Swiss Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin; Liechtenstein Prime Minister and Minister of Government Affairs and Finance Brigitte Haas; Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir; and Norwegian State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astrid Bergmål.

The signing marks an important milestone in relations between Vietnam and EFTA, which comprise some of the world’s leaders in innovation.

It also reflects both sides’ determination to strengthen economic cooperation, promote free trade and reinforce the rules-based trading system amid continued global economic uncertainty.

vnanet_signing-2.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (middle) and delegates at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The comprehensive agreement covers a wide range of key areas, including trade in goods, encompassing tariffs, technical barriers to trade, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, customs and trade remedies; trade in services; investment; intellectual property; government procurement; competition; small and medium-sized enterprises; dispute settlement; and trade and sustainable development.

With its broad scope and diverse areas of cooperation, the deal is expected to create new opportunities for Vietnam to diversify its export and import markets, enhance business competitiveness and participate more deeply in global value chains. It is also expected to attract high-quality investment, advanced technologies and management expertise from leading European economies.

Economic, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and EFTA member states have continued to grow positively, with bilateral trade averaging nearly 2 billion USD annually. The two sides have highly complementary trade structures, reflecting their respective strengths and needs.

Vietnam’s main exports to EFTA markets include seafood, footwear, textiles and garments, machinery and equipment, electronics and components. Imports from EFTA mainly comprise machinery, industrial equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and production materials.

Investment cooperation has also expanded. As of the end of 2025, Switzerland had 234 investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital exceeding 2.4 billion USD, while Norway had 62 projects worth more than 201 million USD.

Many major EFTA corporations and investors have established a presence in Vietnam and operated successfully in industries such as manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology. EFTA businesses and investors are also planning major projects in Vietnam in areas including innovation, high technology, logistics and precision engineering.

The Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement is expected to open up new avenues for cooperation and provide fresh impetus for economic growth, innovation and sustainable development, delivering tangible benefits to people and businesses in Vietnam and EFTA member states./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #European Free Trade Association (EFTA) #Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement #VEFTA
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

The Vietnam-EFTA FTA is one of the longest-negotiated trade agreements in Vietnam's history. (Illustrative Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-EFTA deal set to further boost bilateral trade growth

The Vietnam-EFTA FTA is one of the longest-negotiated trade agreements in Vietnam's history, reflecting its broad scope of commitments covering trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property, government procurement, environmental protection, sustainable development, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and other areas of cooperation.

Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang speaks at the press conference on July 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks early signing of trade deal with EFTA

Vietnam will continue working closely with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states to sign their free trade agreement (FTA) at an early date and effectively implement its commitments.

See more

The introduction of three new domain extensions alongside existing extensions such as com.vn, org.vn, edu.vn, id.vn and biz.vn would create a more diverse and sector-specific national “.vn” domain system. (Photo: VNNIC)

Vietnam extends free .id.vn, .biz.vn domain fees to three years

The new domain extensions and improved fee incentives are intended to promote the digital economy and digital society by making national “.vn” domains more accessible, particularly to small and medium-sized enterprises, household businesses, cooperatives and young people.

At the ground-breaking of the social housing project in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho breaks ground on 42 million USD social housing project

Developed by a consortium of An Phu Company Ltd and Eco Fire Company Ltd on a site covering more than 13,000 sq.m in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, the projects is scheduled for completion and occupation in the first quarter of 2028. It is the 22nd social housing project to break ground in the province so far.

People enjoy tea at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Northwest tourism fair opens in Lao Cai

Running from October 15 to 21, the fair is part of the expanded Northwest tourism cooperation programme for 2026 and is held in connection with the 2026 Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival.

Speakers at the thematic session on economic cooperation at the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Russia trade at structural turning point: report

The report adopts a practical approach, focusing on how businesses operate rather than relying solely on diplomatic assessments. Its aim is to identify ways to translate the two countries’ political goodwill and longstanding trust into tangible economic cooperation.

An overview of the Vietnam-Cambodia International Commerce & Culture Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Cambodia Int’l Commerce & Culture Forum promotes business ties

Alongside the positive growth in bilateral economic and trade ties, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu highlighted regular cultural exchange activities, including culture weeks and days, artistic performances and photo exhibitions, which have helped introduce each country’s culture to the people of the other.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) witnesses the exchange of the Strategic Alliance Agreement between Petrovietnam and PETRONAS. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister backs PETRONAS’ further investment expansion in Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung praised PETRONAS and the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) for maintaining a strong partnership for more than 30 years, with joint efforts supporting Vietnam’s energy security, sustainable development and economic growth, as well as those of the Asian region.

The central province of Nghe An holds an investment promotion conference in Seoul on October 15. (Photo: VNA)

Nghe An seeks stronger tech, clean energy ties with RoK

A Nghe An official affirmed the province's commitment to providing a fair and favourable investment environment, preparing cleared land in the expanded Southeast Nghe An Economic Zone, streamlining administrative procedures, and ensuring clean energy infrastructure for investment projects.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang (right) meets with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Asia and Acting Executive Director of SelectUSA Kelly Coldiron in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, US propel economic, trade, investment ties

Vietnam considers the US one of its leading strategic partners and wants to continue advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, and effective way for the benefit of its citizens and enterprises, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang (R) receives Pamela Phan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce, in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, US look to strengthen business, investment ties

Vietnam and the US should further promote business connections and practical cooperation in trade and investment, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Hang told Pamela Phan, former Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia at the US Department of Commerce, in Hanoi on October 15.