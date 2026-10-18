Vietnam extends free .id.vn, .biz.vn domain fees to three years

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam will extend free registration and maintenance of .id.vn and .biz.vn domain names from two years to three years, while introducing new fee schedules for three new national domain extensions .ad.vn, .on.vn and .ap.vn, the Vietnam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) said.



The changes are stipulated in the Ministry of Finance’s Circular No. 149 which will take effect on November 23. The incentive will apply from January 1, 2027, through December 31, 2030.



The .biz.vn incentive will also be expanded to cover enterprises, household businesses, cooperatives, cooperative unions and cooperative groups holding the corresponding business registration certificates in Vietnam, provided they do not already have a national .vn domain name. The new rules remove the previous restriction that eligible businesses must have been established within the past year.



Under the circular, .ad.vn domains will carry a one-time registration fee of 50,000 VND (1.9 USD) and an annual maintenance fee of 100,000 VND. For .on.vn domains, the respective fees will be 100,000 VND and 250,000 VND, while .ap.vn domains will cost 10,000 VND to register and 20,000 VND a year to maintain.



According to VNNIC, the .ad.vn extension is intended for advertising, communications, marketing and digital content activities. The .on.vn extension targets online businesses, e-commerce and digital services, while .ap.vn is suited to software and application developers, technology companies and startups.



The VNNIC said the introduction of three new domain extensions alongside existing extensions such as com.vn, org.vn, edu.vn, id.vn and biz.vn would create a more diverse and sector-specific national “.vn” domain system.



The expanded system would better meet the online presence needs of businesses, organisations, individuals and emerging digital business models, while supporting technology adoption, innovation and the development of the digital economy.



The new domain extensions and improved fee incentives are intended to promote the digital economy and digital society by making national “.vn” domains more accessible, particularly to small and medium-sized enterprises, household businesses, cooperatives and young people.



The measures could help household businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises build websites, establish official online addresses, reach more customers and develop their brands./.

VNA