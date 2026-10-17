Business

Phu Tho breaks ground on 42 million USD social housing project

Developed by a consortium of An Phu Company Ltd and Eco Fire Company Ltd on a site covering more than 13,000 sq.m in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, the projects is scheduled for completion and occupation in the first quarter of 2028. It is the 22nd social housing project to break ground in the province so far.

At the ground-breaking of the social housing project in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)
At the ground-breaking of the social housing project in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNS/VNA) – Phu Tho province broke ground on a social housing project worth about 1.08 trillion VND (42 million USD) on October 17, adding 950 apartments to the supply of affordable homes in the nothern province.

Developed by a consortium of An Phu Company Ltd and Eco Fire Company Ltd on a site covering more than 13,000 sq.m in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, the projects is scheduled for completion and occupation in the first quarter of 2028. It is the 22nd social housing project to break ground in the province so far.

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh urged provincial authorities to continue resolving administrative and procedural bottlenecks to facilitate social housing development.

He called on the investors to mobilise sufficient resources, select capable contractors and ensure construction quality and progress to help meet assigned social housing development targets.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Tran Duy Dong said social housing development was essential not only to meeting housing demand but also to ensuring social welfare, stabilising the workforce and supporting local socio-economic development.

The province requires projects to meet construction quality standards, provide coordinated infrastructure and essential amenities, and offer selling prices affordable to residents, he said.

By the end of the third quarter of 2026, Phu Tho had 41 social housing projects under development, with a combined capacity of nearly 33,500 apartments, of which 35 projects were being implemented.

The province plans to break ground on 12 social housing projects in 2026 with a total of more than 10,500 apartments and nearly 14.7 trillion VND in combined investment.

Phu Tho aims to complete around 40,000 social housing and rental housing units during the 2026-2030 period./.

VNA
#VNHP #Phu Tho #social housing #Dinh Trung Central Park urban area #rental housing Phu Tho
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