Business

Swiss President hails new Free Trade Agreement at Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the newly signed free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) as a strategic commitment to closer economic cooperation, expected to strengthen legal certainty, improve market access and create fresh opportunities for businesses from both sides.

Linh Ha/VNA
vnanet_forum1.jpg
Swiss President Guy Parmelin speaks at the Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the newly signed free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) as a strategic commitment to closer economic cooperation, expected to strengthen legal certainty, improve market access and create fresh opportunities for businesses from both sides.

Addressing the opening of the Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026 in Hanoi on October 18, shortly after the signing of the agreement, the Swiss President expressed his satisfaction with the milestone, highlighting it as a strong signal of confidence in the future of economic relations between Vietnam and the EFTA member states.

The agreement was signed earlier the same day between Vietnam and the four EFTA member states, namely Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, marking an important milestone in their economic and trade cooperation.

Speaking against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical tensions, persistent supply chain disruptions and emerging trade barriers, the Swiss President emphasised the importance of openness and international economic integration.

He noted that both Switzerland and Vietnam have benefited considerably from international trade, investment and economic cooperation, which have helped create opportunities, foster innovation and improve living standards.

However, he stressed that openness must be underpinned by clear and predictable rules, reaffirming Switzerland’s commitment to a rules-based international economic order in which commitments are respected and businesses can invest with confidence.

For countries such as Switzerland and Vietnam, he said, cooperation delivers better results than isolation, while prosperity is best achieved through engagement rather than fragmentation.

Reflecting on the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the President highlighted the transformation of bilateral ties from a diplomatic relationship into a dynamic economic partnership connecting businesses, investors, researchers and entrepreneurs.

He noted that bilateral trade increased by almost 20% in 2025 compared with the previous year, reaching nearly 3.5 billion USD. Swiss companies have maintained a presence in Vietnam for decades, contributing to industrial development, technological upgrading, skills transfer and job creation.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese enterprises have become increasingly competitive internationally, opening up further opportunities for partnerships and investment.

Despite these encouraging developments, the Swiss President said substantial untapped potential remains, particularly in advanced manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, sustainable infrastructure, clean technologies, digitalisation and innovation.

He expressed confidence that Switzerland’s expertise and Vietnam’s economic dynamism could complement each other to unlock new opportunities for businesses and strengthen bilateral economic ties.

vnanet_forum2.jpg
Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at forum, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung highlighted the opportunities arising from the Vietnam-EFTA FTA, particularly in expanding trade, attracting investment and strengthening supply chain connectivity between Europe and Southeast Asia.

He said the agreement would provide a more transparent, stable and predictable framework for economic cooperation, encouraging businesses to pursue long-term investments amid global economic uncertainties.

The minister highlighted the complementary advantages of Vietnam’s dynamic market and growing manufacturing capabilities and the EFTA member states’ strengths in advanced technologies, innovation, finance and quality standards.

He noted that the success of the Vietnam-EFTA Agreement will not be measured merely by the number of tariff lines eliminated, but by the tangible projects realised, technologies transferred, supply chains established, and competitive capabilities elevated.

To translate these advantages into tangible results, Hung proposed that businesses from both sides focus on four priority areas of cooperation.

The first is developing processing and manufacturing industries and strengthening supply chains, with particular emphasis on precision engineering, automation, supporting industries and advanced manufacturing technologies. He also underscored the need to enhance the capacity of Vietnamese suppliers to integrate more deeply into global value chains.

The second priority is accelerating the energy transition and green growth through cooperation in smart grids, energy efficiency, green technologies, eco-industrial parks and the circular economy.

The third focuses on promoting innovation, the digital economy, healthcare and life sciences, particularly through technology transfer and stronger research and product development capabilities.

The fourth involves human resource development, including vocational education and training, skills development and workforce quality improvement. In this regard, Vietnam hopes to draw on Switzerland’s dual vocational training model to better align training with the practical needs of enterprises.

The official also encouraged Vietnamese businesses to take advantage of the agreement to advance technological innovation, improve governance standards, meet international benchmarks, strengthen their brands and increase the value of their products.

He reaffirmed the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to continued institutional reforms, improving the investment and business environment, effectively implementing international commitments and supporting enterprises in capitalising on opportunities brought about by the agreement.

The Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026 is taking place in Hanoi on October 18-20 with the aim of turning of the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement into concrete market-entry opportunities by facilitating commitments between businesses and connecting Swiss and Vietnamese financial institutions to support sustainable investment and capital flows.

It also seeks to strengthen bilateral partnerships in industrial transformation, supply chains, AI governance, digital trust, and cross-border innovation./.

Linh Ha/VNA
#European Free Trade Association (EFTA) #Vietnam #FTA #Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026 Switzerland
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (8th from left, first row) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin present flowers to artists performing at the banquet. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader hosts banquet in honour of Swiss President

The General Secretary and President noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, Vietnam and Switzerland have consistently nurtured their friendship, strengthened political trust and expanded cooperation across various fields for the benefit of their people.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly pose for a photo with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Swiss President

Over the past 55 years since establishing diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Switzerland have become reliable and effective partners across various fields. Political trust has continued to be strengthened through visits and high-level meetings. In January 2025, the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership, marking a new milestone in the bilateral relations. Since then, their cooperation has continued to deepen and become more effective.

See more

Delegates visit a booth at the 2026 Dien Bien International Trade Fair (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien fair promotes Vietnam-Laos -China trade links

The 2026 Dien Bien International Trade Fair opened in Dien Bien Phu ward, Dien Bien province on the evening of October 17, expected to boost economic growth, promote border trade and expand opportunities for investment attraction and business cooperation in the northwestern region.

The introduction of three new domain extensions alongside existing extensions such as com.vn, org.vn, edu.vn, id.vn and biz.vn would create a more diverse and sector-specific national “.vn” domain system. (Photo: VNNIC)

Vietnam extends free .id.vn, .biz.vn domain fees to three years

The new domain extensions and improved fee incentives are intended to promote the digital economy and digital society by making national “.vn” domains more accessible, particularly to small and medium-sized enterprises, household businesses, cooperatives and young people.

At the ground-breaking of the social housing project in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho breaks ground on 42 million USD social housing project

Developed by a consortium of An Phu Company Ltd and Eco Fire Company Ltd on a site covering more than 13,000 sq.m in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, the projects is scheduled for completion and occupation in the first quarter of 2028. It is the 22nd social housing project to break ground in the province so far.

People enjoy tea at the fair. (Photo: VNA)

Northwest tourism fair opens in Lao Cai

Running from October 15 to 21, the fair is part of the expanded Northwest tourism cooperation programme for 2026 and is held in connection with the 2026 Muong Lo Culture and Tourism Festival.

Speakers at the thematic session on economic cooperation at the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry on October 16. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Russia trade at structural turning point: report

The report adopts a practical approach, focusing on how businesses operate rather than relying solely on diplomatic assessments. Its aim is to identify ways to translate the two countries’ political goodwill and longstanding trust into tangible economic cooperation.

An overview of the Vietnam-Cambodia International Commerce & Culture Forum 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Cambodia Int’l Commerce & Culture Forum promotes business ties

Alongside the positive growth in bilateral economic and trade ties, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu highlighted regular cultural exchange activities, including culture weeks and days, artistic performances and photo exhibitions, which have helped introduce each country’s culture to the people of the other.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) witnesses the exchange of the Strategic Alliance Agreement between Petrovietnam and PETRONAS. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister backs PETRONAS’ further investment expansion in Vietnam

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung praised PETRONAS and the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) for maintaining a strong partnership for more than 30 years, with joint efforts supporting Vietnam’s energy security, sustainable development and economic growth, as well as those of the Asian region.