Politics

Top leader’s visit to elevate Vietnam-Denmark relations in new era

The State visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh impetus for increasingly deep and effective Vietnam-Denmark relations, delivering tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both countries

Visitors at the “Da Nang – Copenhagen: A Green Journey Along the Han River” event held in Da Nang on June 20, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
Visitors at the “Da Nang – Copenhagen: A Green Journey Along the Han River” event held in Da Nang on June 20, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The state visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to create breakthroughs and elevate bilateral relations to match the strategic level of cooperation required in the new era of development, making Vietnam-Denmark relations a model of cooperation between Vietnam and a Northern European partner.

At the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary of the Kingdom of Denmark, President of the European Council António Costa, and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Bart De Wever, General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay a State visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium from October 19 to 24.

Denmark is the first stop on General Secretary and President To Lam’s itinerary. This is the first State visit to Denmark by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, taking place in 2026, the year the two countries celebrate the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations (November 25, 1971 - 2026).

55 years of trusted and close political and diplomatic relations

Denmark was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam, on November 25, 1971. This important milestone opened a new chapter in relations between the two countries. Over the past 55 years, despite the passage of time and historical changes, Vietnam-Denmark relations have continued to develop in an increasingly broad and comprehensive manner across all fields. The two countries have consistently maintained warm sentiments toward each other.

The two countries established a Strategic Partnership in climate change, energy, environment and green growth in November 2011, upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in September 2013, and a Green Strategic Partnership in November 2023. These upgrades have opened up numerous opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in green growth, energy transition and climate change response, making green transition one of the prominent priorities of bilateral relations. Currently, the two sides are actively implementing the key orientations set out in the action programme for the Green Strategic Partnership.

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Professor Freddy Karup Petersen, M.D., representing the Danish-Vietnamese Association (DVA), presents scholarships from the association’s project to children with disabilities in the city during a conference held on February 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The two countries have also maintained effective exchanges of delegations and contacts at the high level while implementing numerous cooperation programmes in strategic areas. Notable engagements include the State visit to Vietnam by Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik in November 2009; the visit to Vietnam by Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth in November 2022; the official visit to Denmark by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan in November 2023; and the working visit to Denmark by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha in November 2024.

At multilateral forums, Vietnam and Denmark regularly support each other at international and regional platforms, including the United Nations and its agencies, the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), ASEAN-EU cooperation mechanisms, and the Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G).

Effectively implementing the Green Strategic Partnership

Within the European Union (EU), Denmark is one of Vietnam’s leading trading partners. Denmark regards Vietnam as an important partner, one of the most dynamic developing economies in Southeast Asia, and a key investment destination for Danish businesses in the region.
According to Vietnam Customs, bilateral trade reached 720.9 million USD in 2025 and 672.5 million USD in the first nine months of 2026.

Since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect on August 1, 2020, it has further expanded business opportunities between Denmark and Vietnam while strengthening trade flows. Denmark ratified the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) in November 2021.

Denmark currently has more than 150 companies operating in Vietnam, with 174 active projects and total registered investment exceeding 2 billion USD. It ranks 21st among 153 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Projects undertaken by Danish companies, particularly in seaports, maritime transport, logistics and green industry, provide tangible evidence of the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.

Importantly, throughout the 55 years of diplomatic relations, Denmark has remained a key partner of Vietnam in energy transition, green growth and sustainable development. With the support of the leaders and governments of both countries, Vietnam and Denmark have promoted numerous initiatives on green transition and the circular economy in recent years, contributing to the achievement of their strategic development goals.

Many leading Danish companies have expanded their investments in Vietnam through large-scale projects featuring advanced, environmentally friendly technologies that align with Denmark’s strengths and Vietnam’s new development model.

The growing presence and expanding investments of Danish businesses in Vietnam have created opportunities for the two countries to cooperate, share experience and promote technological solutions for green growth and sustainable development. Vietnam and Denmark have implemented various innovation initiatives in recent years, including the Green Hero Solution project, which promotes a circular model for climate-resilient agriculture and food systems in Vietnam, and the “Da Nang–Copenhagen: A Green Journey Along the Han River” event. These initiatives have encouraged international businesses to continue establishing and expanding their investment and business networks in Vietnam.

Progress in the Vietnam-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership not only demonstrates the substantive development of traditional friendship and bilateral cooperation in both breadth and depth, but also reflects Vietnam’s determination to work with the international community to address global challenges related to climate change and environmental degradation, toward a sustainable future for all humanity.

Creating new breakthroughs, elevating Vietnam-Denmark relations in new era

Building on 55 years of friendship, political trust and fruitful cooperation, the upcoming State visit to Denmark by General Secretary and President To Lam will provide an opportunity for leaders of both countries to establish strategic orientations and elevate bilateral relations in the new phase of development, while promoting cooperation with Denmark as a model for Vietnam’s engagement with a Northern European partner.

According to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, the visit carries exceptional significance as the first State visit to Denmark by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It takes place following Vietnam’s successful 14th National Party Congress and 16th National Assembly elections.

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On April 24, 2026, students from Denmark and Vietnam engage in a debate regarding the future of Vietnam’s green growth. The event is part of the activities commemorating the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (Photo published by VNA)

The visit aims to convey a strong message about Vietnam’s foreign policy in the country’s new era of national development, she said, adding it will contribute to strengthening political trust and expanding opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, green growth and sustainable development, serving the country’s nation building and development efforts.

"It also presents an opportunity for Vietnam and Denmark to comprehensively elevate their relations and achieve a turning point toward more substantive and effective cooperation, underpinned by strong political commitment and shared strategic orientations," she stressed.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Nguyen Le Thanh also emphasised the special importance of the visit, saying it represents an important historic milestone, demonstrating the strategic vision, political determination and mutual trust of the two countries’ leaders while generating fresh momentum to elevate Vietnam-Denmark relations to a new level.

The visit aims to provide a stronger impetus for economic, trade, investment, science and technology, and innovation cooperation, in line with each country’s development priorities and needs, she said.

Vietnam is entering a new phase of development, accelerating the transformation of its growth model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, while promoting green transition and sustainable development. These are areas in which Denmark has considerable strengths.

The two countries have substantial complementary potential, opening up opportunities to expand cooperation beyond experience and policy sharing to investment, technology research and development, high-quality human resource training, and the creation of new products, solutions and growth drivers, she went on.

According to her, the visit is also important for strengthening coordination between Vietnam and Denmark on regional and international issues of mutual concern. The two countries share a common vision of a peaceful, stable, cooperative and developing world based on respect for the United Nations Charter and international law, upholding multilateralism and strengthening international cooperation to address common challenges.

“This provides an important foundation for the two sides to continue exchanges and enhance coordination through multilateral mechanisms, making positive contributions to peace, stability and sustainable development in their respective regions and around the world,” she noted.

Meanwhile, Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Lina Gandløse Hansen said that General Secretary and President To Lam’s visit would open a new chapter in the partnership between the two countries. During the visit, the two sides are expected to focus their discussions on key areas including trade and investment, green solutions, energy, innovation, education, sustainable food, culture, and bilateral and international cooperation.

With a solid foundation of friendship built over more than five decades and shared development visions, particularly in the green economy, marine economy and circular economy, Vietnam and Denmark have an opportunity to further expand cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, offshore wind power and green infrastructure, she said.

It is expected to provide fresh impetus for increasingly deep and effective Vietnam-Denmark relations, delivering tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both countries, she added./.

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