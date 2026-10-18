Foreign Minister heads organising committee for CLMV 12, ACMECS 11

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Phan Van Giang has signed a decision establishing the organising committee for the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11).



Under the Decision No. 1996/QD-TTg, dated October 16, 2026, the organising committee is tasked with preparing for and organising the two summits and related activities in 2026.

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung serves as head of the committee.



The deputy heads are Senior Lieutenant General Pham The Tung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of Public Security; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang, serving as standing deputy head; and Deputy Chairman of the Government Office Don Tuan Phong.



The committee's members also include representatives of relevant ministries, sectors and agencies.



Depending on the actual circumstances and requirements of the work, the committee head may decide to add or adjust members at the proposal of relevant ministries and agencies.



The committee head is responsible for assigning specific tasks to the deputy heads and members, issuing the committee's operating regulations, and deciding on the establishment of its standing body and subcommittees. The head will also bear overall responsibility for organising the summits in accordance with the plans approved by the competent authorities.



The organising committee comprises a standing body based at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and five subcommittees covering security and health care, facilities and logistics, content, protocol, and communications and culture./.