Politics

Vietnam, Switzerland explore broader scope for cooperation

Given Vietnam’s dynamic and expanding economy and its need to diversify supply, distribution and trade channels, Switzerland offers promising opportunities for Vietnamese small and medium-sized exporters.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, join Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse, Caroline Parmelin, in a visit to a stall run by artisans from Xuan La village at Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian area. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, join Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse, Caroline Parmelin, in a visit to a stall run by artisans from Xuan La village at Hanoi's Hoan Kiem Lake pedestrian area. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) - Swiss President Guy Parmelin’s official visit to Vietnam, and the signing of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) have opened up new scope of cooperation for Vietnam and Switzerland, according to Ivo Sieber, former Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam and now member of the Swiss-Vietnam Economic Forum (SVEF).

Sieber said the October 17-18 visit focuses on two major issues. The first is the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Vietnam, while the second is the signing of the FTA between Vietnam and the four member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), namely Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

He said the agreement will establish a formal, stable and transparent legal framework, facilitating business activities by companies and investors from the four EFTA countries in Vietnam and vice versa.

With its comprehensive scope, the Vietnam-EFTA FTA will not only promote trade and investment but also cover areas such as intellectual property protection, rules of origin, public procurement and sustainable development. Trade liberalisation and greater transparency are also expected to spur development in innovation, research and the financial sector.

Reflecting on the 55-year history of diplomatic relations, Sieber said that in 1971, only the most far-sighted observers could have imagined how strong, extensive and comprehensive ties between Switzerland and Vietnam would become. This development is closely linked to Vietnam’s remarkable socio-economic progress and its growing importance in the region and internationally. It also demonstrates the complementarity and mutual trust underpinning a successful partnership between the two countries.

The establishment of a comprehensive partnership in 2025 marked a new milestone in bilateral relations, paving the way for deeper and more effective cooperation.

On July 2, 2026, Vietnam and EFTA announced the conclusion of negotiations on their FTA. Sieber described the signing of the agreement as an important step forward. After the documents are signed, each country will need to complete its ratification procedures before the agreement can take effect.

As a result, the agreement might not enter into force until 2028 rather than 2027. This will give governments, business associations and, particularly, companies time to familiarise themselves with its provisions and scope, prepare for implementation and identify ways to maximise its benefits. Sieber expressed confidence that businesses would make effective use of this period to capitalise on the opportunities as soon as the FTA comes into force.

Switzerland is a large market with strong purchasing power and considerable appeal for consumer and investment goods. It is also an attractive destination for investors in industry, services, research and innovation.

Given Vietnam’s dynamic and expanding economy and its need to diversify supply, distribution and trade channels, Switzerland offers promising opportunities for Vietnamese small and medium-sized exporters. At the same time, it could become an increasingly attractive gateway for Vietnamese investors seeking to enter the Swiss market and expand further into the European Union, particularly in finance, biotechnology, precision engineering, pharmaceuticals, education and hospitality, he held./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Swiss President Guy Parmelin #VEFTA #Ivo Sieber #Vietnam-Switzerland relations Switzerland
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

See more

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Hanoi on October 18 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Switzerland seek to deepen parliamentary cooperation

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Swiss President Guy Parmelin agreed to leverage parliamentary cooperation to promote the implementation of high-level agreements, linking exchanges of legislative experience with oversight of implementation.

Visitors at the “Da Nang – Copenhagen: A Green Journey Along the Han River” event held in Da Nang on June 20, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visit to elevate Vietnam-Denmark relations in new era

The State visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh impetus for increasingly deep and effective Vietnam-Denmark relations, delivering tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both countries

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Foreign Minister heads organising committee for CLMV 12, ACMECS 11

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has been named head of the organising committee for the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (8th from left, first row) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin present flowers to artists performing at the banquet. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader hosts banquet in honour of Swiss President

The General Secretary and President noted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, Vietnam and Switzerland have consistently nurtured their friendship, strengthened political trust and expanded cooperation across various fields for the benefit of their people.

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly (second from right) and Madam Caroline Parmelin (second from left) make herbal pillows using traditional ingredients. (Photo: VNA)

Spouses of Vietnamese, Swiss leaders visit Hanoi University of Pharmacy

Hanoi University of Pharmacy holds special significance in bilateral relations as it is closely associated with Alexandre Yersin, a French scientist of Swiss origin born in 1863 in the canton of Vaud, the homeland of President Parmelin. Yersin was the first principal of the Indochina Medical College, the predecessor of today’s Hanoi University of Pharmacy and Hanoi Medical University. He also made important contributions to the development of medicine in Vietnam.

Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas (L) is welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan. (Photo: VNA)

Liechtenstein Prime Minister arrives in Hanoi, starting official visit to Vietnam

The visit comes at a favourable time, following the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in July 2026. The agreement is expected to provide an important framework for further expanding Vietnam’s economic ties with Liechtenstein and other EFTA members, facilitating trade, investment and business connections.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Hungary Bui Le Thai (L) shakes hands with Prof. Dr. Csaba Gyuricza, Rector of the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences Research (MATE). (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Hungary promote cooperation in agriculture, science, technology

Noting that Vietnam is accelerating its shift towards a growth model driven by science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, the Ambassador called on MATE to strengthen cooperation with Vietnamese partners in areas of shared strengths and complementary needs, including biotechnology, climate-resilient crop breeding, agricultural product processing and preservation, sustainable aquaculture, smart agriculture and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly pose for a photo with Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Swiss President

Over the past 55 years since establishing diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Switzerland have become reliable and effective partners across various fields. Political trust has continued to be strengthened through visits and high-level meetings. In January 2025, the two countries established a Comprehensive Partnership, marking a new milestone in the bilateral relations. Since then, their cooperation has continued to deepen and become more effective.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) receives State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Astrid Bergmål in Hanoi on October 16. (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Norway promote multifaceted cooperation

Hang welcomed Bergmål’s first visit to Vietnam, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Norway. She expressed her satisfaction with the positive development of the bilateral ties, underpinned by political trust, mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers a report on the implementation of the 2026 socio-economic development plan and a proposed plan for 2027 at the 16th National Assembly’s second session, which opened on October 17 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Fourteen of 15 key targets for 2026 to be met or exceeded: PM

Amid a complex international and regional environment, proactive engagement across the entire political system has yielded major and relatively comprehensive socio-economic achievements, with 14 out of the 15 primary socio-economic targets expected to be met or exceeded.

The opening session sees the presence of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (sixth from left, first row), and incumbent and former Party and State leaders. (Photo: VNA)

NA President calls for high-quality legislation to drive national development

NA President Tran Thanh Man said the session takes place shortly after the fourth plenum of the 14th Party Central Committee and less than two months after the NA’s first extraordinary session, demonstrating the determination and urgency to institutionalise the Party’s guidelines and decisions, address bottlenecks, mobilise resources and create new drivers for rapid and sustainable national development.

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang (R) welcomes Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse Caroline Parmelin at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Swiss President Guy Parmelin arrives in Hanoi, beginning official visit to Vietnam

Over 55 years of trust-building and cooperation, Vietnam and Switzerland have maintained friendly relations while gradually expanding collaboration across a wide range of areas. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in January 2025 reflected the two sides’ determination to usher their relations into a new phase of development.