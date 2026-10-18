French minister visits Phu Tho, reviews climate resilience project

Phu Tho (VNA) – French Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships and French Nationals Abroad Éléonore Caroit on October 18 paid a working visit to the northern province of Phu Tho, where she surveyed the expanded Hoa Binh Hydropower Plant and the project on climate-resilient urban development in Hoa Binh urban area.



Provincial leaders and representatives of relevant agencies briefed the delegation on the implementation of the projects, key investment components and development orientations. Discussions also focused on investment preparations and requirements for implementing the climate-resilient urban development project.



The project’s loan proposal was passed by the Prime Minister on June 23, 2026, while the provincial People’s Committee approved its investment policy on August 24, 2026.



The project has an estimated total investment of more than 1.49 trillion VND (nearly 58 million USD), comprising loans, non-refundable aid and counterpart funding. The French Development Agency (AFD) will provide the loan, while the Water and Natural Resources Management Fund (WARM) will deliver non-refundable aid.



It comprises three main components: developing and upgrading drainage systems and public spaces to mitigate flooding; improving essential urban services through wastewater collection and treatment; and providing technical assistance for project management, implementation and urban operations.



The project focuses on improving drainage along both banks of the Da River and in the Ky Son area; enhancing water regulation in Thinh Lang, Roc Khop and De lakes; and building or upgrading pumping stations, drainage networks and a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of around 5,000 cubic metres per day.



Upon completion, it is expected to reduce flood risks, improve environmental sanitation and living conditions, and strengthen the urban area’s resilience to climate change.



Caroit welcomed the project’s significance, noting that strengthening urban resilience, improving drainage and wastewater treatment, and enhancing the living environment are important for sustainable urban development. The field visit provided the delegation with a clearer understanding of implementation progress, key investment components and outstanding requirements, laying the groundwork for further coordination to advance the project.



Dinh Cong Su, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, expressed his hope that Caroit would continue to support the project. The province will direct relevant departments and agencies to coordinate with partners and donors, expedite necessary procedures and address obstacles to facilitate early implementation.



The project is currently in the investment preparation phase, with consultant selection underway for surveys and the feasibility study report. Survey work and report preparation are scheduled for November 2026 to January 2027, with approval of the feasibility study report targeted for February 2027.



Closer coordination among the provincial authorities, relevant agencies and donors is considered essential to completing the necessary procedures on schedule and starting investment activities at the earliest opportunity./.

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