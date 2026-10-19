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Vietnam steps up education and training development

The education and training sector is continuing to advance reforms, with more than 90 talent programmes for engineering and STEM master’s students being implemented at 23 higher education institutions, while nine semiconductor training programmes have been approved. In addition, 13 networks of centres of excellence with more than 300 members have been established, while nearly 44,000 students in 15 strategic technology fields have been identified as eligible for scholarships.

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