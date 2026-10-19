Vietnam, Laos to turn high-level commitments into tangible benefits

Hanoi (VNA) – The recent official visit to Vietnam by Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Secretariat provides additional motivation for both sides to turn high-level commitments into tangible benefits for the people of both countries, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency following the visit which was made from October 14 to 16, Cuong noted that this was Lakhamphong’s first overseas visit in his current position, with his choice of Vietnam reaffirming the highest priority both countries attach to their special relationship.

The visit also took place as the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party are implementing their respective 14th and 12th National Party Congress resolutions.

Choosing Vietnam as the first destination continues to affirm the highest priority and long-term strategic significance of the Vietnam – Laos relationship in the foreign policy of each country.

The visit also demonstrates the particularly important guiding role of the relationship between the two Parties for the overall bilateral relationship.

Exchanges between Lakhamphong and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Cam Tu focused on the major directions of the new term and experiences in Party building, the political system, and cadre work. These are areas of fundamental significance for the development of each country.

Through the visit, both sides affirmed their determination to promote the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion of the two countries to develop in a substantive and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the people of both countries.

The talks between Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, Lakhamphong held talks with Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat. He had meetings with General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang and Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Tran Duc Thang. He also had a working session with Bac Ninh city.

Cuong said the meetings took place in a friendly, trusting and frank atmosphere, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening political ties and identifying key areas for future cooperation.

On political cooperation, the two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, promote cooperation mechanisms between their Parties, States and legislatures, and expand the sharing of experience in Party building and anti-corruption efforts. They also witnessed the exchange of a cooperation document on digital transformation between the two Party Central Committees’ Offices.

In economic cooperation, both sides agreed to prioritise strategic connectivity projects in transport, logistics, energy and the digital economy, address difficulties facing businesses and work towards raising bilateral trade to 5 billion USD.

Human resources development remains a long-term strategic priority, particularly the training of strategic-level officials and young cadres, as well as improving the quality of education for Lao students in Vietnam. Vietnam is also ready to send experts and lecturers to help strengthen the capacity of Lao leaders and managers.

The two countries will further promote cooperation between localities, especially border provinces, linking economic development with national defence and security. Cuong expressed Vietnam’s appreciation for Laos’s support in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos.

Both sides also pledged to prepare effectively for Vietnam–Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2027, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Looking ahead, Cuong stressed that effective implementation of agreements will be the top priority.

First, more attention will be paid to the implementation process. Each high-level agreement needs to be translated into concrete actions, with clear responsibilities and evaluated based on the effectiveness achieved.

Second, it is needed to promote the guiding role of the relationship between the two Parties, linked with the State, National Assembly, and people-to-people exchanges; effectively implement the recently signed cooperation document on digital transformation.

Third, the two countries aim to create clear progress so that economic cooperation increasingly matches their special political relationship. The focus is on accelerating strategic connectivity projects, improving the investment and business environment, and gradually realising the set trade goals.

Fourth, the two countries will enhance the quality of training cooperation, aligned with Laos’s development needs; leverage the young leadership training programme of the three Parties of Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia.

Fifth, cooperation between localities, especially border provinces will be strengthen; Vietnam and Laos will continue closely coordinating at the United Nations, ASEAN, and the Mekong sub-region cooperation mechanisms for the peace, stability, and development of the region.

The Foreign Ministry will work with relevant Party agencies, ministries and localities to monitor implementation and prepare practical commemorative activities for 2027, particularly those engaging younger generations.

Cuong expressed confidence that, with strong political commitment, Vietnam and Laos would continue supporting each other, preserving their special relationship as an invaluable asset of both Parties and peoples and a firm foundation for their development./.