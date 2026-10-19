Politics

Vietnam, Laos to turn high-level commitments into tangible benefits

Choosing Vietnam as the first destination continues to affirm the highest priority and long-term strategic significance of the Vietnam – Laos relationship in the foreign policy of each country.

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo pblished by VNA)
Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo pblished by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The recent official visit to Vietnam by Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing Member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Secretariat provides additional motivation for both sides to turn high-level commitments into tangible benefits for the people of both countries, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency following the visit which was made from October 14 to 16, Cuong noted that this was Lakhamphong’s first overseas visit in his current position, with his choice of Vietnam reaffirming the highest priority both countries attach to their special relationship.

The visit also took place as the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party are implementing their respective 14th and 12th National Party Congress resolutions.

Choosing Vietnam as the first destination continues to affirm the highest priority and long-term strategic significance of the Vietnam – Laos relationship in the foreign policy of each country.

The visit also demonstrates the particularly important guiding role of the relationship between the two Parties for the overall bilateral relationship.

Exchanges between Lakhamphong and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Cam Tu focused on the major directions of the new term and experiences in Party building, the political system, and cadre work. These are areas of fundamental significance for the development of each country.

Through the visit, both sides affirmed their determination to promote the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and strategic cohesion of the two countries to develop in a substantive and sustainable manner, for the benefit of the people of both countries.

vnanet_potal-thuong-truc-ban-bi-thu-tran-cam-tu-hoi-dam-voi-thuong-truc-ban-bi-thu-trung-uong-dang-nhan-dan-cach-mang-lao-9089079.jpg
The talks between Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, and his Lao counterpart Vilay Lakhamphong in Hanoi on October 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, Lakhamphong held talks with Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat. He had meetings with General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man, Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang and Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Tran Duc Thang. He also had a working session with Bac Ninh city.

Cuong said the meetings took place in a friendly, trusting and frank atmosphere, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening political ties and identifying key areas for future cooperation.

On political cooperation, the two sides agreed to maintain high-level exchanges, promote cooperation mechanisms between their Parties, States and legislatures, and expand the sharing of experience in Party building and anti-corruption efforts. They also witnessed the exchange of a cooperation document on digital transformation between the two Party Central Committees’ Offices.

In economic cooperation, both sides agreed to prioritise strategic connectivity projects in transport, logistics, energy and the digital economy, address difficulties facing businesses and work towards raising bilateral trade to 5 billion USD.

Human resources development remains a long-term strategic priority, particularly the training of strategic-level officials and young cadres, as well as improving the quality of education for Lao students in Vietnam. Vietnam is also ready to send experts and lecturers to help strengthen the capacity of Lao leaders and managers.

The two countries will further promote cooperation between localities, especially border provinces, linking economic development with national defence and security. Cuong expressed Vietnam’s appreciation for Laos’s support in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos.

Both sides also pledged to prepare effectively for Vietnam–Laos Friendship and Solidarity Year 2027, marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

Looking ahead, Cuong stressed that effective implementation of agreements will be the top priority.

First, more attention will be paid to the implementation process. Each high-level agreement needs to be translated into concrete actions, with clear responsibilities and evaluated based on the effectiveness achieved.

Second, it is needed to promote the guiding role of the relationship between the two Parties, linked with the State, National Assembly, and people-to-people exchanges; effectively implement the recently signed cooperation document on digital transformation.

Third, the two countries aim to create clear progress so that economic cooperation increasingly matches their special political relationship. The focus is on accelerating strategic connectivity projects, improving the investment and business environment, and gradually realising the set trade goals.

Fourth, the two countries will enhance the quality of training cooperation, aligned with Laos’s development needs; leverage the young leadership training programme of the three Parties of Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia.

Fifth, cooperation between localities, especially border provinces will be strengthen; Vietnam and Laos will continue closely coordinating at the United Nations, ASEAN, and the Mekong sub-region cooperation mechanisms for the peace, stability, and development of the region.

The Foreign Ministry will work with relevant Party agencies, ministries and localities to monitor implementation and prepare practical commemorative activities for 2027, particularly those engaging younger generations.

Cuong expressed confidence that, with strong political commitment, Vietnam and Laos would continue supporting each other, preserving their special relationship as an invaluable asset of both Parties and peoples and a firm foundation for their development./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Laos #Vilay Lakhamphong #Tran Cam Tu #Party diplomacy Laos Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Politburo member and Standing Member of the Secretariat of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Vilay Lakhamphong (Photo: VNA)

Laos’ senior Party official concludes official visit to Vietnam

The Vietnamese Party and State leaders welcomed the visit, describing it as significant as the two Parties and States are actively implementing their respective Party congress resolutions and high-level agreements, and seeking to further strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between the two countries.

See more

At a group discussion in Hanoi on October 19 (Photo: VNA)

NA President urges tougher rules to curb bid rigging in property auctions

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called for tighter safeguards against collusion, bid rigging, sham bidders and last-minute bid withdrawals, as lawmakers reviewed a draft revision of the Law on Property Auction during the 16th legislature’s second session in Hanoi on October 19.

Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung presents the Government’s proposal on the draft revised Law on Asset Auction at the ongoing second session of the 16th-tenure NA on October 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NA considers revised law to curb auction profiteering

To curb the activities of intermediaries who manipulate auctions and participants who have no genuine intention to buy, the draft stipulates that bidders who submit valid applications, pay the required deposits and attend an auction are deemed to have agreed to bid at least the starting price.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (R) and Swiss President Guy Parmelin at their meeting in Hanoi on October 17, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

New chapter in Vietnam-Switzerland comprehensive partnership

With the positive outcomes achieved during the visit and the continued efforts of ministries, sectors and localities, Vietnam and Switzerland will make the most of their respective strengths and opportunities for cooperation to foster stable and sustainable bilateral relations, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Benjamín Robles Montoya, Politburo member of the Labour Party (PT) and the party’s coordinator in Oaxaca state, congratulates Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai on his speech. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam shares development vision, promotes cooperation in Mexico

Vietnam regards improving people’s living standards and linking economic growth with social progress and equity as an overarching goal throughout its development process, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai at an international seminar organised by Mexico’s Labor Party (PT), which concluded on October 17 in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin (Photo: VNA)

Swiss President wraps up successful visit to Vietnam

Vietnam consistently attaches importance to its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Switzerland, they stressed, describing the visit as a vivid demonstration of the two countries' commitment to realising and further deepening their Comprehensive Partnership, established in January 2025, the Vietnamese leaders said.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation leave Hanoi on October 19 for a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader and spouse depart for Denmark, European Union and Belgium

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on October 19 for a state visit to Denmark and official visits to the European Union and Belgium.

Former Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Denmark work together to build greener, more prosperous, sustainable future

Over the 55 years since diplomatic relations were established, Vietnam and Denmark have built a solid foundation of friendship, trust and increasingly close cooperation. Rooted in historical ties and the affection shared by the Royal Family and the two countries’ people, their relationship is entering a new chapter centred on the green transition, innovation and sustainable development.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (R) meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin in Hanoi on October 18 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Switzerland seek to deepen parliamentary cooperation

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Swiss President Guy Parmelin agreed to leverage parliamentary cooperation to promote the implementation of high-level agreements, linking exchanges of legislative experience with oversight of implementation.

Visitors at the “Da Nang – Copenhagen: A Green Journey Along the Han River” event held in Da Nang on June 20, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visit to elevate Vietnam-Denmark relations in new era

The State visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is expected to provide fresh impetus for increasingly deep and effective Vietnam-Denmark relations, delivering tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both countries

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (Photo: VNA)

Foreign Minister heads organising committee for CLMV 12, ACMECS 11

Politburo Member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has been named head of the organising committee for the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation Summit (CLMV 12) and the 11th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy Summit (ACMECS 11).