Vietnam-Germany Strategic Partnership deepens across multiple sectors after 15 years

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Germany are marking 15 years of their Strategic Partnership, established on October 11, 2011, with cooperation expanding across politics, trade, defence, education, science and technology, and people-to-people exchanges.



The partnership was formalised through the “Hanoi Joint Declaration :Vietnam and Germany – Strategic Partnership for the Future”, signed by then Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It provided a framework for developing bilateral relations with a long-term vision.



In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Germany, German Bundestag Vice President Bodo Ramelow described the progress achieved by the two countries as a “miracle”, saying such developments would have been unimaginable 50 years ago, when Vietnam was still at war and Germany remained divided.

Political dialogue has become more regular through high-level visits and bilateral consultation mechanisms. The eighth Vietnam–Germany Strategic Dialogue, held in Hanoi on June 11, 2026, focused on trade, investment, science-technology, energy transition, workforce training, and defence-security.



Parliamentary cooperation has also gained momentum. During his official visit to Vietnam in June 2026, Ramelow met National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man. He said both sides agreed to further strengthen their partnership and improve mutual understanding despite differences in their parliamentary systems.





The 11th annual political dialogue between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Social Democratic Party of Germany in Berlin. (Photo: VNA)

In September, Vietnamese NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh visited Germany and held talks with German Bundestag Vice President Bodo Ramelow, affirming that Vietnam attaches great importance to and seeks to further strengthen its Strategic Partnership with Germany. She noted that the 16th National Assembly of Vietnam had established the Vietnam–Germany Parliamentary Friendship Group.

Defence cooperation, initiated in 1998, has expanded since the Strategic Partnership was established. Activities include high-level exchanges, personnel training, military medicine and United Nations peacekeeping. A defence cooperation agreement signed in November 2022 provided a framework for deeper collaboration.



Education and vocational training are another important pillar. Established in 2008 with support of Germany and international partners, the Vietnamese-German University (VGU) has become a prominent symbol of bilateral educational cooperation. Training models aligned with German standards, scientific research, and business partnerships contribute to developing a highly skilled workforce for Vietnam.



The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), Goethe-Institut and universities in both countries also support academic exchanges and joint research.

Ramelow said tens of thousands of Vietnamese students are pursuing vocational training in Germany, adding that it is a positive development. Cooperation also enables young Vietnamese people to obtain dual vocational qualifications recognised by both countries, helping improve their career prospects.



Science-technology and innovation have become increasingly important, with joint research covering biotechnology, environmental protection, climate change adaptation, disaster risk management and sustainable development.



Economic-trade ties have also become an increasingly important pillar of bilateral relations, reflecting the growing depth of Vietnam-Germany cooperation. Germany is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in the European Union, while Vietnam is an important German trading partner in Southeast Asia. Bilateral trade exceeded 21 billion EUR (23.6 billion USD) in 2025, according to Germany’s Foreign Office.



The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which took effect in August 2020, has further improved market access and encouraged business links. Vietnam exports electronics, garments, footwear, coffee and seafood to Germany, while German exports include machinery, precision engineering products, pharmaceuticals and industrial technologies.



According to the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad in Vietnam (AHK Vietnam), about 620 investment projects associated with German businesses had been identified in Vietnam by August 2026, with estimated investment of 3.7 billion USD and at least 55,000 direct jobs.



Ramelow said more than 500 German companies are active in Vietnam, describing the two countries as gateways to the Asian and European markets, respectively.



The Vietnamese community in Germany, numbering more than 200,000, also helps connect the two societies through cultural, educational and economic exchanges.



As the partnership enters its next phase, both countries have opportunities to deepen cooperation, expand investment and build stronger links between their people./.