Vietnam shares development vision, promotes cooperation in Mexico

Mexico City (VNA) – Vietnam regards improving people’s living standards and linking economic growth with social progress and equity as an overarching goal throughout its development process, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Van Hai at an international seminar organised by Mexico’s Labour Party (PT), which concluded on October 17 in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.

At the event, he outlined Vietnam's development experience after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), highlighting its transformation from an agriculture-based economy into a highly open economy deeply integrated into global value and supply chains.

He told hundreds of Mexican and international delegates that economic development achievements should be assessed alongside progress in poverty reduction, expanded access to education and healthcare, and improvements in people’s living standards, with public satisfaction and happiness serving as the ultimate measure of every policy.

Addressing Vietnam’s development orientations for the new era, Hai said the country identifies science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers of development, while also prioritising the development of a green and circular economy and improvements in human resource quality.

Economic growth must go hand in hand with social equity and environmental protection, with the people serving as both the centre and the driving force of the development process, he noted.

Drawing on Vietnam’s experience, the ambassador also highlighted the need to remain steadfast in pursuing strategic goals, proactively renew thinking and management approaches, and harness domestic strengths in conjunction with international integration. Against a backdrop of global volatility, intensifying strategic competition, and rising trade tensions, he emphasised the importance of dialogue, equal cooperation, and respect for the independence, sovereignty, and legitimate interests of all countries, particularly developing nations.

During his working visit to Oaxaca from October 15 to 17, Hai held meetings with representatives of the local government to discuss opportunities for promoting cooperation in areas with significant potential.

At a meeting with Secretary of Culture and Arts of Oaxaca Flavio Sosa Villavicencio, he introduced Vietnam's historical heritage, traditional arts, cuisine and tourist destinations, and proposed expanding cultural exchanges, promoting the two countries' national images and boosting tourism cooperation. He noted that shared efforts to preserve and promote national cultural identities could serve as a bridge between the two peoples.

For his part, Flavio Sosa Villavicencio highlighted Oaxaca's distinctive cultural heritage, including its indigenous communities, historical sites and traditional festivals. He expressed interest in expanding exchanges and sharing experience in heritage preservation and cultural tourism.

At a separate meeting with Ana Laura Mendez, who is in charge of external relations at the Oaxaca state Ministry of Economy, the two sides discussed potential cooperation in agriculture, education, training and telecommunications.

The Oaxaca representative praised Vietnam's agricultural development experience and expressed interest in expert exchanges and knowledge-sharing. She also outlined investment opportunities in the state's economic development zones and logistics potential associated with the Tehuantepec Isthmus Interoceanic Corridor, which connects the Pacific coast with the Gulf of Mexico.

Earlier, the 30th international seminar “Political parties and a new society”, organised by the PT, took place in Mexico City from October 8-10, attracting 360 delegates from 39 countries representing 101 organisations and political parties.

The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) delegation, led by Associate Professor, Doctor Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, shared Vietnam's experience in socio-economic development and socialism construction, as well as its efforts to promote dialogue, solidarity and cooperation among progressive political forces worldwide.

At the event, Lam also introduced the book “The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Viet Nam in the New Era,” which features selected articles and speeches by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam./.