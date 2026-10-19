Business

Bac Ninh forum seeks to boost domestic firms’ participation in global supply chains

A view of Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Ninh province. Photo: VNA
A view of Van Trung Industrial Park in Bac Ninh province. Photo: VNA

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Go Global Bac Ninh 2026, themed “Enhancing Capabilities – Connecting Supply Chains – Expanding Markets”, was held on October 10 to explore ways to help Vietnamese businesses improve competitiveness, become suppliers to international corporations and expand export markets.

At the forum, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha noted that Vietnam’s growing attraction of international corporations in electronics, semiconductors and high technology presents opportunities for domestic enterprises to participate more deeply in global supply chains.

However, businesses must meet international requirements for product quality, technology, productivity, delivery schedules and management to turn these opportunities into actual orders, she said.

Ha also emphasised the importance of human resource development, noting that while machinery and technology can be imported or transferred, skilled workers, engineers and managers capable of meeting international standards require long-term training. Workforce development must therefore go hand in hand with technological innovation and participation in global value chains.

Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh municipal People’s Committee Pham Van Thinh said connecting with global supply chains and expanding international markets were essential for the city to sustain double-digit growth. Major corporations’ efforts to increase localisation rates are creating opportunities for local supporting industries and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

To help businesses seize these opportunities, Bac Ninh plans to improve production infrastructure, logistics and the business environment. The city also aims to develop green energy, targeting an additional 1,000 MW of rooftop solar power capacity, and allocate industrial land to SMEs and supporting industries seeking to join global supply chains.

The city will also strengthen transport connections between industrial parks and major logistics hubs, streamline administrative procedures and mobilise banks and business associations to support enterprises, particularly those operating in high-tech and semiconductor sectors.

Gernot Fattinger, Vice President of Technology at Skyworks, said the relocation of global technology supply chains to Vietnam is opening up opportunities for domestic businesses. However, Vietnamese enterprises could not rely solely on low costs to compete internationally. They need to focus on product quality, reliability and technical capabilities, while ensuring timely delivery, consistent standards and effective responses to customer requirements.

Truong Thi Mui, Deputy General Director of Bac Giang International Logistics JSC, highlighted logistics infrastructure as a key factor in connecting businesses with international markets. Integrated services, including warehousing, cross-border transportation, customs clearance and cross-border e-commerce, could help reduce costs, shorten delivery times and improve competitiveness. Digitalisation and standardised operating procedures are also essential, she said.

Discussions at the forum focused on helping Vietnamese businesses meet international standards, improve technical capabilities, adopt environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, and move towards higher-value activities. Participants also highlighted opportunities to reach overseas consumers through cross-border e-commerce and suitable distribution channels.


Within the framework of the event, the Bac Ninh Department of Industry and Trade, Bac Giang International Logistics Centre and Amazon Global Selling Vietnam exchanged a tripartite memorandum of understanding on developing e-commerce and logistics in Bac Ninh during 2026–2030. A ceremony was also held to launch the Bac Ninh Semiconductor Association./.

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#Go Global Bac Ninh #Vietnamese business #global supply chains #export markets #competitiveness Bac Ninh
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