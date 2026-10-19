Ho Chi Minh City to host Nordic-Vietnam Business Summit

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – The Nordic Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) will host the Nordic-Vietnam Business Summit 2026 on October 29, bringing together 100 senior representatives from government and the Nordic and Vietnamese business communities.



Discussions will focus on investment conditions, the capabilities Vietnamese suppliers need to develop and ways to deepen cooperation between Nordic and Vietnamese businesses.



NordCham said Vietnam's next phase of growth will depend not only on attracting foreign investment but also on retaining investment, encouraging reinvestment and building domestic capabilities.



Nordic companies, shaped by relatively small domestic markets, high energy costs and strict regulatory requirements, have developed business models that emphasize productivity, standards and trust, the chamber said.



It added that participants will hear the latest cooperation priorities from both sides for the next phase. Nordic and Vietnamese companies will then discuss what this means in practice for investment, trade, manufacturing and technology transfer.



NordCham Vietnam Chairman Thue Quist Thomasen said Vietnam's challenge over the next decade will be to attract foreign investment that remains in the country, is reinvested and strengthens domestic capabilities.



He said Nordic companies’ long-standing presence in Vietnam reflects business models built around productivity and standards rather than cost competitiveness.



The political relationship between Vietnam and the Nordic countries was stronger than ever, Thomasen said, adding that the forum aims to translate those ties into deeper business cooperation./.

VNA