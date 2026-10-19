Business

Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,915 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,351 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,633 VND/USD on October 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,633 VND/USD on October 19, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,633 VND/USD on October 19, down 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,915 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,351 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks increased compared with the October 16 trading session.

At 8:25 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,080 VND/USD, up 20 VND./.

VNA
#commercial banks #daily reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate #State Bank of Vietnam
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