Reference exchange rate down 4 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,633 VND/USD on October 19, down 4 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,915 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,351 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks increased compared with the October 16 trading session.



At 8:25 am, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,700 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,080 VND/USD, up 20 VND./.

VNA