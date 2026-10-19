Vietnam pavilion makes strong impression at US International Furniture Fair

​New York (VNA) – Sixteen Vietnamese enterprises specialising in wooden furniture, handicrafts, rattan and bamboo products, and home décor are showcasing their products at High Point Market 2026, the world's largest home furnishings trade show, taking place in North Carolina, the US from October 17 to 21.

Organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in coordination with relevant agencies, the Vietnam pavilion provides an opportunity for international importers, distributors, retailers and designers to explore Vietnamese products, assess suppliers’ capabilities and establish business connections.

The exhibits feature diverse designs, from modern, minimalist furniture to handcrafted products reflecting Vietnamese identity. Businesses combine natural and engineered wood, rattan, bamboo and other materials while focusing on design, finishing and customisation to meet different market demands.

The US remains a key export market for Vietnam’s wood and furniture industry. Exports of wood and wooden products to the country reached 5.91 billion USD in the first eight months of 2026, accounting for 50.1% of the sector’s total export turnover.

Wooden furniture is a major export category. In the first four months of 2026, exports of wooden furniture reached 3.16 billion USD, representing 56.7% of the sector’s total export turnover.

Participation in the fair allows Vietnamese enterprises to maintain existing customer relationships, seek new buyers, promote their brands and manufacturing capabilities, and expand cooperation in the US and other markets across the Americas. (Photo: VNA)

Participation in the fair allows Vietnamese enterprises to maintain existing customer relationships, seek new buyers, promote their brands and manufacturing capabilities, and expand cooperation in the US and other markets across the Americas.

The event also offers businesses opportunities to gather feedback on designs, materials, prices, order volumes, technical standards and customisation requirements. These insights can help them refine products, respond more effectively to market demand and integrate more deeply into global furniture supply chains.

As international markets impose stricter requirements on product quality, material origin and supply chain reliability, Vietnamese enterprises are also seeking to improve transparency in sourcing and meet sustainability standards.

Promotion through the fair’s communication channels, company catalogues and specialised media is expected to raise the visibility of Vietnamese products among international buyers.

Through the programme, the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency aims to help domestic enterprises expand customer networks, strengthen links with international distribution systems and enhance the value and standing of Vietnam’s wood and furniture industry in global markets./.