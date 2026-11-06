Culture - Sports

Two new UNESCO heritage listings bring preservation challenges to Vietnam

Dr Vu Thi Minh Huong, Vice Chair of the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific, said with the “Pho Hien Stone Steles” and the “Cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” recognised, Hung Yen and Ninh Binh provinces must continue studies and roll out conservation and restoration plans in line with cultural heritage law and UNESCO guidance.

Pho Hien Stone Steles in Hung Yen province (Photo: Department of Cultural Heritage)
Pho Hien Stone Steles in Hung Yen province (Photo: Department of Cultural Heritage)

Jakarta (VNA) – The “Pho Hien Stone Steles” in Hung Yen province and the “Cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” in Ninh Binh province have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Regional Register for Asia and the Pacific, giving Vietnam a promotional win and a harder follow-up task of sustainable preservation.

The recognition was announced at the 11th General Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Regional Committee for UNESCO’s Memory of the World Programme (MOWCAP), held from November 2 to 6 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

With 21 of 24 nominations approved, the outcome underscores both the richness of Asia-Pacific documentary heritage and the rising bar for identifying, preserving and upholding materials of historical, cultural and social value.

Prof. Aijarkyn Kojobekova, member of the MOWCAP Register Subcommittee, told Vietnam News Agency reporters that gender equality and women’s role are key criteria in evaluating nominations. The Pho Hien steles record women’s contributions to community charity, adding a valuable perspective on their economic, social and cultural role. That is a standout feature of the Vietnamese nomination.

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Cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain (Photo published by VNA)

Dr. Vu Thi Minh Huong, Vice Chair of the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific, said both the Pho Hien Steles and the Non Nuoc Mountain inscriptions sit within special national relics already ranked by the Prime Minister. The two localities must continue studies and roll out conservation and restoration plans in line with cultural heritage law and UNESCO guidance.

She said localities must deliver on commitments in their nominations, with priority given to protecting, preserving and promoting heritage values, especially through digital transformation, digitisation of materials and more diverse public presentation.

Dr Nguyen Viet Cuong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the completion of the Law on Cultural Heritage and guiding decrees has given localities a legal basis and concrete process to prepare and submit nominations for UNESCO appraisal.

The Non Nuoc Mountain is currently home to 43 cliffside stone steles (known as ma nhai, or inscriptions carved directly onto natural rock surfaces) dating from the 14th to the 20th centuries. Written in Chinese characters, Nom (Vietnamese demotic script) and modern Vietnamese script, the inscriptions include poems, literary works, historical accounts and royal writings by monarchs, scholars, prominent figures and poets from different periods.

Meanwhile, the Pho Hien stone steles collection consists of 41 steles bearing inscriptions in Chinese and Nom scripts, dating from the 17th century to the early 20th century. They are preserved at historical sites within the special national relic complex of Pho Hien in Hung Yen province. The steles are valuable original sources documenting the formation and development of Pho Hien, once an important international trading port in Vietnam and the regional trade network.

With the two nominations approved, Vietnam now has 13 UNESCO-recognised documentary heritage items, including four world and nine regional documentary heritage items./.

VNA
#NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Asia-Pacific documentary heritage #Memory of the World Programme #Pho Hien Stone Steles #cliff-based inscriptions #Non Nuoc Mountain Vietnam
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