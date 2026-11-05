Culture - Sports

Vietnamese, international tea cultures shine at cultural night

The programme was elaborately staged, combining music, dance, traditional art performances and modern stage technology to offer participants an insight into the cultural values of Vietnamese tea and the tea appreciation traditions of several East Asian countries.

Tea-making performance at the tea appreciation night in Thai Nguyen province on November 4, 2026.(Photo: VNA)
Tea-making performance at the tea appreciation night in Thai Nguyen province on November 4, 2026.(Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – A tea appreciation night themed “Where tea fragrances converge” took place at the central pedestrian street of Thai Nguyen province on November 4 evening as part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026.

The programme was elaborately staged, combining music, dance, traditional art performances and modern stage technology to offer participants an insight into the cultural values of Vietnamese tea and the tea appreciation traditions of several East Asian countries.

A highlight of the evening was a tea-making performance featuring 30 female tea artisans from Huong Van Tra Cooperative and the Thai Nguyen provincial Cultural Centre. Against a backdrop of traditional music, they demonstrated tea preparation, pouring and serving techniques, showcasing the refinement of tea appreciation, communication culture and hospitality of Vietnamese people.

The artistic programme comprised two parts: “Tea heritage – Rich cultural identity” and “Cultural excellence converges – Reaching out to the world”.

The first part featured performances highlighting the cultural identities of different Vietnamese regions, including Then singing, Tac Xinh dance, Xoan singing, Quan Ho Bac Ninh folk singing, Vi Giam folk songs, Central Highlands gong performances and Don ca tai tu music of the South. These performances were accompanied by visual effects and 3D mapping technology, creating a vibrant artistic space.

The second part expanded the cultural exchange to include distinctive tea appreciation traditions from Japan, China and the Republic of Korea. Through Japanese drum performances, demonstrations of tea picking traditions, Longjing tea serving rituals from China and Korean artistic performances, the event showcased the diversity of tea cultures while highlighting cultural connections among nations.

vnanet_potal-festival-tra-quoc-te-thai-nguyen-dem-hoi-thuong-tra-9132465.jpg
A traditional dancing performance at the tea appreciation night, part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Beyond an artistic showcase, the programme also helped honour cultural values passed down through generations, from tea cultivation and processing knowledge to tea-making and appreciation techniques and the refinement of Vietnamese social etiquette. Each cup of tea embodies the natural conditions, hard work and accumulated experience of tea growers, reflecting the close bonds between people, nature, communities and cultural life.

In particular, placing Vietnamese tea culture in an international exchange setting alongside countries with long-standing tea traditions helped broaden cultural connections and promote the distinctive qualities of Thai Nguyen tea to international friends. The programme also conveyed a message of preserving and promoting cultural heritage while tapping the potential of tea culture to support local tourism and economic development.

Through the International Tea Festival 2026, Thai Nguyen continues to affirm its position as one of Vietnam’s key tea-growing regions, promoting its tea brand in association with local culture, people and identity. The festival also honours tea farmers, artisans, producers and processors, helping enhance product value, expand opportunities for exchanges and cooperation, and help the Thai Nguyen tea brand stretch its reach further to domestic and international markets./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Thai Nguyen #Vietnamese tea #tea culture #Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 #tea appreciation Thai Nguyen
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

The organising board presents the first prize of the tea processing contest. (Photo: VNA)

Art programme promotes beauty of Vietnam’s renowned tea land

A highlight was an artistic tea-making performance showcasing the sophistication of Thai Nguyen’s tea culture. Artisans and tea producers demonstrated their skills through every stage, from selecting tea leaves and preparing teaware to releasing the tea’s aroma, pouring and enjoying the brew, offering visitors insights into the value of traditional tea products.

See more

Delegates at the launch of the new visitor map and guide leaflet at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site (Photo: VNA)

950th anniversary of Quoc Tu Giam marked with new visitor guides

The new overall map presents the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam Special National Relic Site's spatial layout, the locations of its structures and key attractions, enabling visitors to plan their own routes. The leaflet provides an overview of the site's history, architecture, historical figures and outstanding cultural and educational values.

Pianist Bich Tra performs at a concert in Hong Kong, China. (Photo published by VNA)

Pianist Bich Tra brings Vietnamese music to the world

Ahead of Great National Unity Day (November 18) and Vietnam Cultural Day (November 24), pianist Bich Tra, who is now living in Hong Kong (China), shared her artistic journey and aspirations for Vietnam's cultural development.

Children are taught how to make traditional to he figurines at the charity cultural event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture and power of solidarity: A story from the UK

Dao Kim Thu, the foundation's founder and initiator of the programme, told the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in London that its mission is not only to support disadvantaged women, children and communities in Vietnam, but also to connect overseas Vietnamese, promote Vietnamese culture internationally and nurture younger generations' attachment to their roots.

The photo exhibition “Vietnam’s World Heritage Sites” features 100 photos showcasing 30 heritage sites recognised by UNESCO. (Photo: VNA)

Localities work to enrich vitality of Vietnamese culture

Guided by the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese cultural development, a range of cultural activities held nationwide over the past week have highlighted efforts to preserve and promote national identity while encouraging creativity and expanding public access to culture.

A performance at the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert. (Photo: VNA)

“Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert celebrates national unity

Concluding with a spectacular fireworks display, the the “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026” concert in Thai Nguyen province brought together tens of thousands of people at the stadium and millions of viewers watching through screens. It also served as a reminder of the tradition of gratitude to previous generations and helped reinforce national pride and solidarity.

The digital art programme “Tinh hoa dao hoc” (Essence of Education) at the Van Mieu – Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature - National University) special national relic site in Hanoi on November 1 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese cultural digital map platform promotes love for nation: Minister

Beyond serving as a location-search tool, the CMAP is designed as a comprehensive digital information channel covering cultural, sports and tourism infrastructure. It enables real-time updates on arts and cultural events, traditional festivals, mass sports competitions and heritage tourism itineraries, bringing diverse cultural data together in an integrated ecosystem.

The Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon 2026 will be held on December 4-6 and is expecting a record 24,000 runners. (Photos courtesy of SEV)

Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon to be held in December

As an iconic marathon bearing the city's name, the event has established itself as one of Vietnam's largest and most influential community sporting events, contributing to the growth of sports tourism, stimulating the local service economy and attracting an increasing number of international visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

Officials in a group photo with children joining the award ceremony and exhibition for the fourth national-level “Proud of Our Borderlands” art photography contest (Photo: VNA)

Photo contest affirms national sovereignty

The 2026 edition attracted nearly 16,000 entries by 4,221 photographers from all 34 provinces and cities, more than five times the number recorded in its inaugural edition.

The Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 features creative combinations of tea ingredients (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen seeks to expand tea's role in food, tourism

The dishes featured creative combinations of tea ingredients, including tea-roasted veal, tea-wrapped eel, tea-smoked tuna and shrimp salad with tea leaves. The creations offered visitors novel culinary experiences.