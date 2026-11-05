Vietnamese, international tea cultures shine at cultural night

Thai Nguyen (VNA) – A tea appreciation night themed “Where tea fragrances converge” took place at the central pedestrian street of Thai Nguyen province on November 4 evening as part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026.



The programme was elaborately staged, combining music, dance, traditional art performances and modern stage technology to offer participants an insight into the cultural values of Vietnamese tea and the tea appreciation traditions of several East Asian countries.



A highlight of the evening was a tea-making performance featuring 30 female tea artisans from Huong Van Tra Cooperative and the Thai Nguyen provincial Cultural Centre. Against a backdrop of traditional music, they demonstrated tea preparation, pouring and serving techniques, showcasing the refinement of tea appreciation, communication culture and hospitality of Vietnamese people.



The artistic programme comprised two parts: “Tea heritage – Rich cultural identity” and “Cultural excellence converges – Reaching out to the world”.



The first part featured performances highlighting the cultural identities of different Vietnamese regions, including Then singing, Tac Xinh dance, Xoan singing, Quan Ho Bac Ninh folk singing, Vi Giam folk songs, Central Highlands gong performances and Don ca tai tu music of the South. These performances were accompanied by visual effects and 3D mapping technology, creating a vibrant artistic space.



The second part expanded the cultural exchange to include distinctive tea appreciation traditions from Japan, China and the Republic of Korea. Through Japanese drum performances, demonstrations of tea picking traditions, Longjing tea serving rituals from China and Korean artistic performances, the event showcased the diversity of tea cultures while highlighting cultural connections among nations.

A traditional dancing performance at the tea appreciation night, part of the Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Beyond an artistic showcase, the programme also helped honour cultural values passed down through generations, from tea cultivation and processing knowledge to tea-making and appreciation techniques and the refinement of Vietnamese social etiquette. Each cup of tea embodies the natural conditions, hard work and accumulated experience of tea growers, reflecting the close bonds between people, nature, communities and cultural life.



In particular, placing Vietnamese tea culture in an international exchange setting alongside countries with long-standing tea traditions helped broaden cultural connections and promote the distinctive qualities of Thai Nguyen tea to international friends. The programme also conveyed a message of preserving and promoting cultural heritage while tapping the potential of tea culture to support local tourism and economic development.



Through the International Tea Festival 2026, Thai Nguyen continues to affirm its position as one of Vietnam’s key tea-growing regions, promoting its tea brand in association with local culture, people and identity. The festival also honours tea farmers, artisans, producers and processors, helping enhance product value, expand opportunities for exchanges and cooperation, and help the Thai Nguyen tea brand stretch its reach further to domestic and international markets./.