Culture - Sports

Creative space brings 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages to life

Visitors can take part in activities associated with traditional Vietnamese life, such as making essential oils, herbal extracts, herbal soaps and traditional cakes. Each workshop is designed around hands-on experiences, enabling visitors not only to observe but also to create their own handicrafts with a personal touch.

The Hangart regularly hosts 16 handicraft workshops, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)
The Hangart regularly hosts 16 handicraft workshops, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of cultural activities. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A unique creative space in the central city of Da Nang recreates 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages, offering visitors engaging cultural experiences. More than a new tourist attraction, the model also helps promote traditional values to the public and international visitors.

Bringing Vietnamese culture closer to visitors

Located on Lac Long Quan street in Dien Ban Dong ward, The Hangart handicraft art space covers 3,000 sq.m and recreates 12 traditional Vietnamese craft villages.

It regularly hosts 16 handicraft workshops, allowing visitors to experience a wide range of cultural activities, including making do paper, creating pottery inspired by Thanh Ha pottery village, practising Kim Bong wood carving in Hoi An, hand embroidery, printing folk paintings, and dyeing fabrics with natural colours.

Visitors can also take part in activities associated with traditional Vietnamese life, such as making essential oils, herbal extracts, herbal soaps and traditional cakes. Each workshop is designed around hands-on experiences, enabling visitors not only to observe but also to create their own handicrafts with a personal touch.

Phan Minh Toan, a resident of Da Nang, shared that he finds the process of making do paper captivating. Participating firsthand in the various stages of production lets visitors connect with culture through their own hands, he said, adding that such experiences give young people a chance to learn more about traditional heritage.

The space holds particular appeal for international visitors. Stepping into The Hangart is like entering a miniature complex of traditional craft villages, with a diverse range of handicraft activities. Each area offers a distinct glimpse into Vietnamese culture, enriching the overall journey of cultural discovery.

Kuntida Juntarawong, a Thai visitor experiencing The Hangart for the first time during her visit to Da Nang, said she was impressed by the venue. Its layout and displayed handicrafts gave her a sense of closeness to Vietnamese culture, particularly through hands-on activities such as making jewellery and lanterns.

vnanet_potal-da-nang-xuong-thu-cong-12-lang-nghe-giu-mach-nguon-van-hoa-truyen-thong-9063053.jpg
Visitors experience making do paper. (Photo: VNA)

The creative model stems from the dedication of young people seeking to bring traditional culture closer to the public and international visitors. Rather than presenting heritage through conventional methods, The Hangart incorporates cultural values into hands-on activities that resonate with contemporary life.

According to Kim Thao Linh, sales manager at The Hangart, international visitors currently account for more than 80% of its customers, mainly from Japan, China, Russia, the Philippines and Thailand. As travel preferences evolve, services incorporating traditional cultural elements are attracting growing interest. Visitors learn about the history of craft villages, make handicrafts themselves, and take their creations home as souvenirs of their journeys through Vietnam.

A sustainable approach to preserving heritage

Linking heritage preservation with tourism development is opening up new opportunities for traditional craft villages. Through hands-on activities, cultural values can be preserved and shared more widely, while creating livelihoods and contributing to local socio-economic development.

The charm of The Hangart's model is in how it bridges visitors to Vietnamese culture, breaking through language and distance. By creating the products themselves, visitors not only learn about production techniques but also uncover the rich cultural stories behind each craft.

Amid the pace of modern life, the space adopts a slower approach, using hands-on experiences to bridge the gap between heritage and the public. Artisan Tran Thi Thu Trang, who has spent more than 20 years practising silk embroidery, continues to work meticulously with each thread while guiding visitors through every stitch.

Trang said she was happy to practise her craft, pass on her skills to young people and promote Vietnamese culture to domestic and international visitors. When visitors embroider silk, bags or conical hats themselves and take their creations home as souvenirs, they also help raise the profile of traditional handicrafts.

vnanet_potal-da-nang-xuong-thu-cong-12-lang-nghe-giu-mach-nguon-van-hoa-truyen-thong-9062988.jpg
Visitors learn about the wood-carving process as applied to products from the Kim Bong carpentry village (Hoi An). (Photo: VNA)

When young people find new ways to retell old stories, traditional values gain greater opportunities to endure and become a natural part of contemporary life. The handicraft workshop model in Da Nang not only enriches the local tourism ecosystem but also promotes the image of Vietnam as a culturally rich, dynamic and creative country to international audiences.

Nguyen Thi Thuy Ha, director and co-founder of The Hangart, said Vietnam has many traditional craft villages with valuable historical and cultural stories. Incorporating these villages into tourism activities allows visitors to explore and learn about Vietnamese culture in a more accessible and engaging way.

Some traditional crafts now face the risk of fading away, including Sinh folk painting and Ma Chau silk weaving, which has a history spanning more than 300 years. In selecting crafts for its workshops, The Hangart prioritises those closely connected with everyday life, such as pottery, woodworking, hand embroidery, painting, handicraft production, decorative crafts, weaving and dyeing.

Finding ways to adapt these crafts to contemporary life is essential to preserving, promoting and spreading their value, thereby helping sustain the vitality of craft villages at risk of disappearing, Ha said./.

VNA
#Da Nang #The Hangart #Vietnamese craft villages #Sinh folk painting #Ma Chau silk weaving #traditional crafts Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Tourism breathes new life into craft villages

Tourism breathes new life into craft villages

More than 5,400 craft villages and villages with craft activities provide a rich and distinctive resource for Vietnam’s tourism sector, especially as interests are shifting from sightseeing and shopping to exploring local lifestyles.However, simply attracting visitors or adding destinations to tours is only a first step. Craft village tourism is sustainable only when local artisans and residents benefit from it, and it breathes new life into the places where the crafts originated.

Tay ethnic people keep young green rice craft alive in Tuyen Quang

Tay ethnic people keep young green rice craft alive in Tuyen Quang

The Tay ethnic people in Thuan Hoa commune, Tuyen Quang province, have preserved the traditional craft of making green rice (com) through generations. Beyond producing a local speciality, the craft helps safeguard cultural heritage, provide livelihoods and create opportunities for community-based tourism.

See more

The grand Xoe dance performance with the participation of 2,026 people. (Photo: VNA)

Muong Lo Festival 2026 opens with grand Xoe dance performance

Chairman of the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh said the province regards culture as the spiritual foundation, an endogenous resource and a driving force for sustainable development, with people at the centre of cultural creation, preservation and enjoyment.

Local residents enjoy bathing in flooded fields during the flood season in the Cong Bung Ren area, Vinh Loi hamlet, Phu Huu commune, An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

An Giang’s flood season bathing offers unique tourism experience

Although the flood season lasts only a few months, bathing in flooded fields offers more than seasonal recreation. For residents of An Giang’s border headwaters, it is a way to strengthen community bonds, preserve childhood memories and share the distinctive riverine culture of the Mekong Delta with visitors.

Delegates at the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)

VNA, Hanoi press agency named outstanding at capital press awards

A group of authors from the Hanoi Press and Radio - Television Agency won the special prize, while A prizes went to Tien Phong newspaper, Quoc Phong Thu Do (Capital Defence) newspaper and the Hanoi Press and Radio-Television Agency. VNA reporters took one B prize and three C prizes.

Vietnam’s Trade Counsellor in Algeria and Tunisia Hoang Duc Nhuan (L) introduces some Vietnamese products on the sidelines of an African trade and investment forum. (Photo: VNA)

Tunisia values Vietnam’s competitive products: Trade Counsellor

According to Vietnam Customs, bilateral trade reached 59.43 million USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 9.7% year-on-year. Vietnam’s exports totalled 45.47 million USD, an increase of 10.2%, while imports from Tunisia stood at 13.96 million USD, up 8.3%.

“Steel Land” tells a moving story of sacrifice and courage among soldiers and residents of Cu Chi during Vietnam's struggles for independence and reunification. (Photo: VNA)

Play brings Vietnamese history, culture to international audiences

Set against the life of Heoric Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Ranh, who lost eight children and two grandchildren during the resistance wars against the French colonialism and US imperialism, “Steel Land” tells a moving story of sacrifice and courage among soldiers and residents of Cu Chi during the country’s struggles for independence and reunification.

A performance of Xuan Pha dance in Thanh Hoa province. The traditional dance was recognised as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2016. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy PM orders nationwide push for first Vietnamese Culture Day

November 24, 2026 marks the first Vietnamese Culture Day, meant to put the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW on cultural development into practice. The aim is to embed culture more deeply in social life, letting every citizen create and enjoy it while helping preserve, pass on and enrich the values of Vietnamese culture, country and people.

The Po Klong Garai tower complex on Trau Hill in Do Vinh ward, Khanh Hoa province, is one of the finest examples of Cham architecture preserved to this day. (Photo: VNA)

Po Klong Garai: Cham towers preserving centuries of history

The complex comprises three main structures: the Chinh (Main) Tower, Cong (Gate)Tower and Lua (Fire) Tower. The Main Tower stands about 20.5 metres tall, featuring a square base and tiered roofs that narrow towards the top. The Fire Tower, with its distinctive boat-shaped curved roof, adds a contrasting feature to the ensemble. Columns, niches, lotus motifs and decorative patterns adorn the brick walls.

Nguyen Trong Ho (right), head of Vietnam’s delegation to the Asian Para Games 2026, offers encouragement to athletes. (Photo: Vietnam Para Sports Delegation)

Vietnam targets gold at Asian Para Games 2026

Vietnam will send 36 team members, including 21 athletes competing in five sports: athletics (seven), swimming (seven), powerlifting (four), table tennis (two) and badminton (one).

A dance performance celebrates the traditional craftsmanship of the Cham people in Ninh Phuoc commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Preserving Bau Truc pottery heritage in modern life

Bau Truc pottery is distinguished by its traditional handmade techniques. Without pottery wheels or moulds, Cham women use their hands to shape clay, water and fire into unique products that embody the community's folk knowledge, customs, memories and cultural identity.

A drum performance opens the launch of a nationwide campaign calling for all people to practice physical training in Hanoi on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Preserving heritage and harnessing cultural strength in a new era

On the morning of October 10, a ceremony was held at Dong Kinh Nghia Thuc Square in Hanoi to launch a nationwide campaign encouraging regular physical exercise under the message “Everyone should choose at least one suitable sport to practise regularly”. The event was held in person and connected online with 33 provinces and cities nationwide.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the Hanoi Police Football Club's 70th anniversary on October 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader applauds Hanoi Police FC’s 70-year achievements

General Secretary and President To Lam expressed delight at the encouraging signals recorded so far, noting that with its valuable traditions, the enthusiasm of today's youth, and the attention from leaders of the Party, State, Ministry of Public Security, Hanoi Police, and local authorities, the team has every opportunity to thrive.