Vietnamese creators vie for honours at TikTok’s first Southeast Asia Awards



Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) - Short-form video platform TikTok has launched its first-ever Southeast Asia Awards to spotlight outstanding content creators from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



Themed “The Ones Who Spark It’, the programme is a regional extension of TikTok’s annual awards.



Creators first compete in a national voting round that ends on October 26.



Those with the most votes will represent their countries in the regional competition.



Voting is open across 11 categories, each with five nominees, including Creator of the Year, Rising Creator of the Year, Education Creator of the Year, Sport Creator of the Year, Food Creator of the Year, Entertainment Creator of the Year, Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year, Lifestyle Creator of the Year, Popular Video of the Year, TikTok LIVE creator of the Year and TikTok Shop of The Year.



Users can access the voting page by searching for #TikTokAwardsSEA in the TikTok app. Each user can cast up to 15 votes a day for their favourite creator across countries and categories.



Multiple votes can be cast for the same creator or category.



Vietnam’s representatives will be announced on November 9, while the final awards ceremony will take place in Bali, Indonesia on November 27./.



VNA