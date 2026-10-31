Contest seeks to preserve, promote traditional music heritage

Lam Dong (VNA) – The first round of the National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ensemble Competition 2026 wrapped up in central Lam Dong province on October 30, leaving lasting impressions on participating artists, musicians and audiences who cherish Vietnam’s traditional music

Addressing the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong praised participating art troupes and artists for their thorough preparations, professional competence and commitment to traditional instrumental music.

Many performances demonstrated careful selection of works, technical proficiency and artistic expression, highlighting the value and appeal of Vietnamese traditional music, he said.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong speaks at the competition's closing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The deputy minister asked the Department of Performing Arts to review the competition's results and propose measures to improve future competitions and festivals, while identifying and nurturing talent and developing the next generation of artists.

He also encouraged art troupes and performers to continue learning, upholding a sense of professional responsibility and improving their skills to help preserve and promote traditional instrumental music.

According to the jury, the competition showcased diverse musical styles and performance practices from traditional theatre troupes, music and dance companies, and arts training institutions.

The jury highlighted the participation of young artists, who performed traditional classical compositions with confidence, understanding and impressive technical skills.

Several artists also presented their own compositions, demonstrating their creativity and mastery of both technical and artistic aspects. Their efforts to enrich the traditional instrumental repertoire were a positive development deserving encouragement and support, it noted.

For the first time, privately-run arts organisation joined the competition, adding diversity to the event.

Outstanding art troupes receive first prizes in the ensemble performance category. (Photo: VNA)

At the closing ceremony, the organising board presented six first prizes and 12 second prizes in the solo and ensemble categories to artists, musicians and groups.

The Vietnam Musicians' Association also presented 14 awards to organisations, artists and musicians in recognition of their contributions and performances.

Held from October 24 to 30 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Lam Dong People's Committee, the competition attracted more than 400 artists from 16 troupes. More than 50 entries covered various genres, including traditional instrumental music, traditional theatrical melodies, folk songs and works adapted, developed or newly composed based on traditional music.

The event provided a professional platform for artists, musicians and traditional music orchestras to exchange experience, learn from one another and improve their skills. It also sought to preserve, honour and promote the values of folk and traditional music while highlighting the distinctive identity of Vietnam's musical heritage.

The competition was also part of efforts to implement the orientations and tasks outlined in the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese culture development./.