Culture - Sports

Contest seeks to preserve, promote traditional music heritage

The event sought to preserve, honour and promote the values of folk and traditional music while highlighting the distinctive identity of Vietnam's musical heritage.

A performance at the closing ceremony on October 30, 2026 (Photo: VNA)
A performance at the closing ceremony on October 30, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The first round of the National Traditional Musical Instrument Solo and Ensemble Competition 2026 wrapped up in central Lam Dong province on October 30, leaving lasting impressions on participating artists, musicians and audiences who cherish Vietnam’s traditional music

Addressing the closing ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong praised participating art troupes and artists for their thorough preparations, professional competence and commitment to traditional instrumental music.

Many performances demonstrated careful selection of works, technical proficiency and artistic expression, highlighting the value and appeal of Vietnamese traditional music, he said.

vnanet-thu-truong.jpg
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong speaks at the competition's closing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The deputy minister asked the Department of Performing Arts to review the competition's results and propose measures to improve future competitions and festivals, while identifying and nurturing talent and developing the next generation of artists.

He also encouraged art troupes and performers to continue learning, upholding a sense of professional responsibility and improving their skills to help preserve and promote traditional instrumental music.

According to the jury, the competition showcased diverse musical styles and performance practices from traditional theatre troupes, music and dance companies, and arts training institutions.

The jury highlighted the participation of young artists, who performed traditional classical compositions with confidence, understanding and impressive technical skills.

Several artists also presented their own compositions, demonstrating their creativity and mastery of both technical and artistic aspects. Their efforts to enrich the traditional instrumental repertoire were a positive development deserving encouragement and support, it noted.

For the first time, privately-run arts organisation joined the competition, adding diversity to the event.

vnanet-festival2.jpg
Outstanding art troupes receive first prizes in the ensemble performance category. (Photo: VNA)

At the closing ceremony, the organising board presented six first prizes and 12 second prizes in the solo and ensemble categories to artists, musicians and groups.

The Vietnam Musicians' Association also presented 14 awards to organisations, artists and musicians in recognition of their contributions and performances.

Held from October 24 to 30 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Lam Dong People's Committee, the competition attracted more than 400 artists from 16 troupes. More than 50 entries covered various genres, including traditional instrumental music, traditional theatrical melodies, folk songs and works adapted, developed or newly composed based on traditional music.

The event provided a professional platform for artists, musicians and traditional music orchestras to exchange experience, learn from one another and improve their skills. It also sought to preserve, honour and promote the values of folk and traditional music while highlighting the distinctive identity of Vietnam's musical heritage.

The competition was also part of efforts to implement the orientations and tasks outlined in the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on Vietnamese culture development./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnamese traditional music #art troupes #Lam Dong #traditional musical instruments Lam Dong
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

The programme opens with an artistic parade, with artisans and artists dressed in traditional costumes characteristic of Cheo, Tuung and Ca tru, creating an impressive festival scene. (Photo: VNA)

Traditional arts bring closer to public through “Music and Heritage” programme

The key message the organisers want to convey to the public and international friends is that heritage is not a collection of artefacts or values frozen in the past, but a living flow that continues to evolve, adapt and be enriched by each generation, Le Thi Anh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said.

See more

Officials in a group photo with children joining the award ceremony and exhibition for the fourth national-level “Proud of Our Borderlands” art photography contest (Photo: VNA)

Photo contest affirms national sovereignty

The 2026 edition attracted nearly 16,000 entries by 4,221 photographers from all 34 provinces and cities, more than five times the number recorded in its inaugural edition.

The Thai Nguyen International Tea Festival 2026 features creative combinations of tea ingredients (Photo: VNA)

Thai Nguyen seeks to expand tea's role in food, tourism

The dishes featured creative combinations of tea ingredients, including tea-roasted veal, tea-wrapped eel, tea-smoked tuna and shrimp salad with tea leaves. The creations offered visitors novel culinary experiences.

Winning films are honoured at the DANAFF closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pitches archives, co-production, incentives at Tokyo film festival

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu said cinema can add cultural and human depth to the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He pushed three tracks: workforce and creativity through exchanges, mentorship and practical training, audience access via festivals, archives, cultural venues and curated screenings; and filmmaker-business-Government links to support production, skills, intellectual property (IP) protection and co-production.

The concert, held at My Dinh National Stadium as part of the BIGBANG 2026–2027 World Tour – XX: COSMOS, is among major international entertainment events in Vietnam this year. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

BIGBANG concert draws 90,000 fans, boosts Hanoi tourism

The concert, held at My Dinh National Stadium as part of the BIGBANG 2026–2027 World Tour – XX: COSMOS, marked the 20th anniversary of the group’s debut and were among major international entertainment events in Vietnam this year.

An artisan from Chuong conical hat village. (Photo: VNA)

First global craft village festival to take place in Hanoi in November

Through a series of exhibitions, exchanges, investment promotion and tourism activities, the first Global Festival for the Conservation and Development of Craft Villages 2026 aims to connect Vietnamese craft villages with international partners, promote the value of traditional handicrafts and foster the development of rural crafts.

Hanoi will stage special arts programme for Vietnam Culture Day on November 24 (Photo: chinhphu.vn)

Hanoi to stage special arts programme for Vietnam Culture Day

Through the programme, Hanoi seeks to recreate the continuous flow of Vietnamese culture from its origins to the present and future, connecting traditional heritage with contemporary creativity and combining traditional arts with modern stage technology to create a distinctive artistic space with intellectual depth and broad social resonance.

Official poster of the 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (Photo: haniff.vn)

HANIFF VIII aims to turn Hanoi into hub for film cooperation

Box Office Vietnam, an independent tracker, puts first-quarter Vietnamese movie revenue at about 1.08 trillion VND, down from 1.108 trillion VND a year earlier. Through end-September 2026, Vietnamese film revenue was about 2.91 trillion VND, versus 3.852 trillion VND in the same period of 2025.

Visitors view the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition showcases 30 of Vietnam’s heritage treasures

The Party and State have consistently prioritised cultural development, considering culture a spiritual foundation and an important resource for sustainable development. Preserving and promoting heritage values helps safeguard national identity, nurture pride and pass on cultural values to future generations