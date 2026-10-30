Culture - Sports

Gia Lai festival offers diverse cultural and tourism experiences

A series of cultural, artistic, sporting and tourism activities opened on October 30 in Ia Gri village, Bien Ho commune, Gia Lai province as part of the Gong Festival – Wild Sunflower Week – Chu Dang Ya Volcano 2026.

Gong clubs and teams take part in the ethnic minority cultural festival in Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)
Gong clubs and teams take part in the ethnic minority cultural festival in Gia Lai province. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – A series of cultural, artistic, sporting and tourism activities opened on October 30 in Ia Gri village, Bien Ho commune, Gia Lai province as part of the Gong Festival – Wild Sunflower Week – Chu Dang Ya Volcano 2026.

The opening ceremony was organised by the provincial People's Committee and saw the attendance of Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, head of the festival organising committee, and other local officials.

Highlights of the event series are performances of gong music and traditional ethnic musical instruments; exchanges among art troupes, artisans and music groups; a reenactment of the Jrai ethnic group's ceremony to consecrate a newly built communal house; a market showcasing OCOP (One Commune One Product) products, local specialities and traditional cuisine; and traditional sports competitions and tourism experiences.

Others include the Gia Lai City Trail – Dream of the Great Forest running race, a sports competition for ethnic minority communities in Bien Ho commune, and an OCOP market featuring local specialities and traditional food.

A key event was the launch of a community-based tourism product in Ia Nueng village. Developed with residents’ participation, the initiative combines landscape improvements, preservation of traditional cultural values, and tourism services training. It aims to give visitors opportunities to experience Jrai daily life, cuisine and traditional crafts.

Chairman of the Bien Ho commune People's Committee Trinh Van Sang said the area is home to scenic attractions such as Bien Ho Lake, Chu Dang Ya Volcano, green tea hills and century-old pine trees, as well as Jrai cultural heritage, including gong music, xoang dance and traditional festivals.

The gong festival also coincides with the wild sunflower season, when yellow flowers cover the hillsides around Chu Dang Ya Volcano, adding to the area's appeal.

Running from October 30 to November 8, the festival will take place in Pleiku ward, Bien Ho commune and neighbouring areas.

Gia Lai aims to welcome 15 million visitors and earn 35 trillion VND (1.36 billion USD) in tourism revenue in 2026. The province is also seeking to develop new tourism products, strengthen links between coastal, highland and border destinations, and promote international charter flights to Phu Cat Airport./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Gia Lai #Gong Festival – Wild Sunflower Week – Chu Dang Ya Volcano 2026 Gia Lai
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