Culture - Sports

Asia’s leading university basketball league to be held in Vietnam for first time

The event will take place in Hanoi from April 7 to 11, 2027, featuring six university teams from six countries and territories competing for three places in Championship Week 2027.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Asian University Basketball League (AUBL), which brings together top university teams from across Asia, has officially announced Vietnam as the host of the Southern Conference for the 2026–2027 season.

The event will take place in Hanoi from April 7 to 11, 2027, featuring six university teams from six countries and territories competing for three places in Championship Week 2027.

The AUBL 2026–2027 season will comprise the Eastern Conference, with 12 teams, and the Southern Conference, with six.

The Southern Conference will be held at a centralised venue and feature six university teams, namely the University of Sydney (Australia), National Chengchi University (Chinese Taipei), The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China), Perbanas Institute (Indonesia), City University of Macau (China), and a representative team from Vietnam.

The teams will be divided into two groups of three and play a single round-robin format to determine their standings. The top two teams in each group will advance to the Final Four and compete for three places in Championship Week 2027.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference will bring together 12 university teams from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mongolia and the Philippines. They will be divided into four groups of three and compete in home-and-away matches from November 2026 to March 2027. The season will officially tip off in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, on November 22, 2026.

At the end of the conference stage, nine teams from the Eastern Conference and three from the Southern Conference will qualify for Championship Week, scheduled for August 16–22, 2027.

New Sports JSC, which has experience organising and operating major domestic and international sporting events, including the Vietnam Pro-Am Basketball Championship (VBC), Vietnam Collegiate Basketball Championship (VCBC) and PPA Hanoi Cup 2026, will organise the Southern Conference of the AUBL 2026–2027 season.

Recognised by the Asian University Sports Federation (AUSF), the AUBL is a university basketball league featuring leading teams from across Asia. The first-ever staging of the AUBL Southern Conference in Vietnam is expected to take university basketball in the country to a new level, creating opportunities for Vietnamese university teams to integrate further into the continental basketball scene./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Asian University Basketball League (AUBL) #Asia’s leading university basketball league #Vietnam basketball
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