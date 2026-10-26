Culture - Sports

Vietnamese chefs win overall title at Battle of the Chefs 2026

The Saigon Professional Chefs Guild won the overall championship at Battle of the Chefs 2026 in Malaysia while Vietnamese chefs collected 102 medals, including 28 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze.

(Photo courtesy of the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild)
(Photo courtesy of the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Saigon Professional Chefs Guild won the overall championship at Battle of the Chefs 2026 in Malaysia while Vietnamese chefs collected 102 medals, including 28 gold, 36 silver and 38 bronze.

More than 50 chefs and coaches from the Saigon Professional Chefs Guild, the Vietnam Chefs Federation and the Vietnam Pastry Alliance competed in various categories at the event that took place at SPICE Arena in Penang, Malaysia, from October 21 to 24.

Organised by the Penang Chefs Association, its 20th edition attracted more than 2,000 contestants and over 100 certified judges from various countries, according to Penang tourism authorities. Recognised by the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs), the continental competition featured more than 90 categories for young and professional chefs.

Besides the overall title, the Vietnamese delegation won The Best Young Chefs trophy and several other team and individual awards in bread-making, chocolate, cake decoration and fruit and vegetable carving.

Vietnamese chefs also secured several individual awards. Nguyen Minh Nhi won The Best Vietnamese Banh Mi, Do Minh Hiep took The Best Banh Mi Display, and Nguyen Thien Lam won The Best Bon Bon Chocolate. Cao Thi Hoa received the Merry Lady Cream trophy.

In carving, Nguyen Duc Quyen won The Best Professional Carving trophy, while Phan Thi Yen Vi took the Young Chefs Carving award.

Launched in 1988, the competition has become an international platform for chefs to showcase their skills, learn new techniques and exchange experience with peers. For Vietnamese participants, it also provides an opportunity to assess their professional abilities and gain experience in an international environment./.

VNA
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