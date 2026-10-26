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Historic milestones in Vietnam’s relations with EU, Belgium

The official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, from October 21 to 24, delivered substantial, wide-ranging results at three levels: EU institutions, Belgium’s federal government and its regions.

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Belgian officials bid farewell to President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly at Melsbroek Military Airport, Brussels. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President To Lam wraps up official visit to EU, Belgium

During the official visit to the EU, General Secretary and President Lam held talks with European Council President Costa and met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, among other engagements. At the meetings, both sides welcomed the positive momentum in Vietnam-EU relations, particularly since the two sides upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever welcomes General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

Joint Statement on outcome of top Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Belgium

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam and Belgium inform that the two sides have agreed on the Joint Statement on the outcome of the official visit to the Kingdom of Belgium from October 23-24 by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, at the invitation of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

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Top leader’s visits to EU, Belgium yield practical outcomes

Top leader’s visits to EU, Belgium yield practical outcomes

The recently concluded official visits to the European Union (EU) and Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, have yielded significant and tangible results.

Vietnam strengthens ties with Belgium’s Wallonia, Flanders

Vietnam strengthens ties with Belgium’s Wallonia, Flanders

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for stronger cooperation with Belgium’s Wallonia and Flanders regions, particularly in investment, technology and green transition.

Artisan keeps Kim Lan pottery tradition alive

Artisan keeps Kim Lan pottery tradition alive

A flame can fire a piece of pottery. But keeping a traditional craft alive through the years takes another kind of fire: passion and dedication. For more than 35 years, Meritorious Artisan Dao Viet Binh has devoted himself to working with clay, glaze and fire, tirelessly preserving the heritage of Kim Lan’s thousand-year-old pottery village. His efforts have focused on safeguarding the traditions passed down by his ancestors and bringing that heritage to a wider audience.

Turning vision into action: Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Europe

Turning vision into action: Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Europe

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has called for translating strategic vision and political determination into practical cooperation to deepen Vietnam–EU and Vietnam–Belgium ties, while highlighting the importance of connecting overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and expertise with the country's development needs.

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Belgian King and Queen

Top Vietnamese leader meets with Belgian King and Queen

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse met with Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in Brussels on October 23 morning (local time) during their ongoing official visit to Belgium.

Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts

Contemporary creativity breathes new life into traditional crafts

Traditional craft materials and techniques are being given a fresh, more contemporary look - younger, more modern and closer to everyday life. In Hanoi, a new contemporary handicraft art space at 61 Trang Tien Street is creating a platform where traditional crafts, creative ideas and the public can come together.

Vietnam, EU sign Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation

Vietnam, EU sign Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation

Vietnam and the European Commission (EC) signed a Letter of Intent on education and training cooperation in Brussels, Belgium, on October 22, as part of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to the European Union (EU).

Vietnam to make more active, responsible contributions to UN efforts: PM

Vietnam to make more active, responsible contributions to UN efforts: PM

Vietnam will keep making active, responsible contributions to United Nations (UN) efforts for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told the UN Resident Coordinator and heads of UN agencies in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on October 23, ahead of UN Day on October 24.

Vietnam, EU agree to deepen trade cooperation

Vietnam, EU agree to deepen trade cooperation

During his official visit to the European Union, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on October 22.

Buffalo-soul ritual keeps tradition alive in Lai Chau

Buffalo-soul ritual keeps tradition alive in Lai Chau

As part of the 2026 Lu Ethnic Culture Festival, themed “Colours of Lu Ethnic Culture”, Khun Ha commune in the northwestern province of Lai Chau province re-enacted the Su Khon Khoai festival. Its highlight, a buffalo soul worship ritual, expresses gratitude to the animals for their hard work, hopes for good harvests and prosperity, and helps preserve the Lu community’s spiritual traditions.

Vietnam, Poland eye expanded cooperation in digital transformation

Vietnam, Poland eye expanded cooperation in digital transformation

Ahead of the upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek affirmed that the two countries have ample opportunities to strengthen cooperation, building on their longstanding friendship and respective development potential.

Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation

Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation

Cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is expanding beyond trade, with new opportunities emerging in high-tech manufacturing, science and technology. While the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has boosted trade and investment, science and technology are expected to open new avenues for closer ties.