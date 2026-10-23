Multimedia

Videos

Vietnam-Belgium science cooperation delivers practical results

From laboratories to healthcare facilities, scientific cooperation between Vietnam and Belgium is turning research into practical applications, strengthening research capacity and developing solutions that benefit the public.

#Vietnam #Belgium #science #cooperation
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Vietnam - Belgium traditional friendship continues to deepen

Vietnam - Belgium traditional friendship continues to deepen

More than 50 years after establishing diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Belgium have maintained their traditional friendship and strong multifaceted cooperation, underpinned by growing political trust. Cooperation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture, education, and science and technology has yielded positive results, laying the groundwork for elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation visit the Port of Antwerp-Bruges on the afternoon of October 22 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top leader visits Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium

The leader stressed that Vietnam-Belgium relations had been built and nurtured over the years on the foundations of friendship, trust and mutually beneficial cooperation. Flanders and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges are important partners in this relationship, particularly in maritime affairs, seaports and logistics.

Vietnam - Belgium relations continue to flourish

Vietnam - Belgium relations continue to flourish

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, is on an official visit to Belgium at the invitation of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in key areas, building on more than 50 years of diplomatic relations.

See more

Buffalo-soul ritual keeps tradition alive in Lai Chau

Buffalo-soul ritual keeps tradition alive in Lai Chau

As part of the 2026 Lu Ethnic Culture Festival, themed “Colours of Lu Ethnic Culture”, Khun Ha commune in the northwestern province of Lai Chau province re-enacted the Su Khon Khoai festival. Its highlight, a buffalo soul worship ritual, expresses gratitude to the animals for their hard work, hopes for good harvests and prosperity, and helps preserve the Lu community’s spiritual traditions.

Vietnam, Poland eye expanded cooperation in digital transformation

Vietnam, Poland eye expanded cooperation in digital transformation

Ahead of the upcoming official visit to Vietnam by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek affirmed that the two countries have ample opportunities to strengthen cooperation, building on their longstanding friendship and respective development potential.

Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation

Vietnam, EU deepen trade ties and technology cooperation

Cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) is expanding beyond trade, with new opportunities emerging in high-tech manufacturing, science and technology. While the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has boosted trade and investment, science and technology are expected to open new avenues for closer ties.

Ninh Binh brings archaeological heritage into tourism

Ninh Binh brings archaeological heritage into tourism

Developing tours at the Hang Boi archaeological site in Thung Ui Cultural Tourism Area, Tay Hoa Lu ward, offers a way to promote heritage through tourism, diversify experiences and bring the ancient capital region’s history closer to visitors.

Top leader meets Vietnamese community in Europe

Top leader meets Vietnamese community in Europe

As part of his official visit to the European Union and Belgium, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation met with staff of Vietnamese representative agencies in Belgium and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Europe in Brussels on October 21.

Top Vietnamese leader’s visits to strengthen ties with EU, Belgium

Top Vietnamese leader’s visits to strengthen ties with EU, Belgium

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Brussels on the afternoon of October 21 (local time), beginning official visits to the European Union (EU) and the Kingdom of Belgium, at the invitations of European Council President António Costa and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

Vietnam, Denmark deepen business and investment cooperation

Vietnam, Denmark deepen business and investment cooperation

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Danish King Frederik X attended the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20, calling for stronger economic cooperation in green growth, technology and innovation.

Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue

Vietnam, Malaysia hold first defence policy dialogue

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang and Malaysian Ministry of Defence Secretary-General Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali co-chaired the first Vietnam–Malaysia Defence Policy Dialogue in Hanoi on October 20, agreeing to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation

Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation

Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed while delivering a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to the European country.

Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Copenhagen Airport on the morning of October 19 (local time), beginning a three-day State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

Vietnam, Belgium eye new cooperation opportunities

Vietnam, Belgium eye new cooperation opportunities

The upcoming official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, is expected to open up new cooperation opportunities between the two countries.

Exports accelerate as Vietnam moves towards trade balance

Exports accelerate as Vietnam moves towards trade balance

Despite technical barriers and fierce international competition, Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached about 888 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.4% year on year. A more favourable export mix and effective use of free trade agreements are helping Vietnamese businesses expand their global reach.

Safety adds to Vietnam’s appeal as international destination

Safety adds to Vietnam’s appeal as international destination

Amid global uncertainty, safety is increasingly important to travellers. Vietnam ranked ninth worldwide for Safety and Security in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026, up 18 places from 2024. Alongside its natural beauty, rich culture and friendly people, safety is a key attraction for international visitors.

Top leader receives Liechtenstein Prime Minister

Top leader receives Liechtenstein Prime Minister

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Liechtenstein Prime Minister Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 during her official visit to Vietnam from October 17 to 19.