Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Vietnam treasures time-tested friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Denmark: Top leader
Both leaders welcomed the positive development of the bilateral relations, particularly since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and the Green Strategic Partnership in 2023. Economic, trade and investment cooperation has continued to expand, with Danish companies such as LEGO, Pandora and Carlsberg operating and expanding their business in Vietnam, contributing to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and sustainable green growth.