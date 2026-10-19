Vietnam treasures time-tested friendship, multifaceted cooperation with Denmark: Top leader

Copenhagen (VNA) - Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further deepen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Denmark, one of its key partners in Northern Europe and Europe as a whole, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam told King Frederik X on October 19.



General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly met with King Frederik X and Queen Mary in Copenhagen, as part of their state visit to the European country.



King Frederik X warmly welcomed the General Secretary and President and his spouse on their state visit to Denmark, noting that it coincides with the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1971–2026) and marks an important milestone in their friendship and cooperation. The King shared fond memories of Vietnam and its people from his visits in 2009, 2011 and 2022, highlighting the Danish Royal Family’s special bond with the country, including the cherished memories of living in Hanoi of late Prince Henrik – his father.



Congratulating Denmark on its development achievements, General Secretary and President Lam praised the country’s efforts to build a prosperous and modern society with a high quality of life, and take the lead in green development, innovation and social welfare. He expressed his confidence that, under King Frederik X’s reign and with the efforts of the Government and people, Denmark will continue to prosper and strengthen its important role and standing in Europe and the world.



He spoke highly of Denmark’s valuable support since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 1971 as well as in Vietnam’s post-war reconstruction, national development, Doi moi (Renewal), international integration and ongoing green transition.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly meet with King Frederik X and Queen Mary. (Photo: VNA)

Both leaders welcomed the positive development of the bilateral relations, particularly since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and the Green Strategic Partnership in 2023. Economic, trade and investment cooperation has continued to expand, with Danish companies such as LEGO, Pandora and Carlsberg operating and expanding their business in Vietnam, contributing to socio-economic development, job creation, technology transfer and sustainable green growth.



The Vietnamese leader highlighted King Frederik X’s significant contributions to the bilateral ties, noting that the King’s visit to Vietnam in 2011 as Crown Prince, marking the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations, and his visit in 2022 with then Crown Princess Mary helped advance the bilateral ties and paved the way for the Green Strategic Partnership established in 2023.



King Frederik X shared General Secretary and President Lam’s views on leveraging the two countries’ complementary strengths and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, innovation, energy transition, green and marine economy, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges. The Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that the King will continue encouraging Danish businesses and organisations to strengthen cooperation and investment in the Southeast Asian country.



The two sides noted that, beyond practical cooperation, the bilateral ties are underpinned by friendship, trust and close people-to-people connections built over generations. General Secretary and President Lam praised the Danish Royal Family’s role in promoting cultural and artistic exchanges and people-to-people links, expressing his wish that both countries will further nurture these shared values and deepen their friendship.



On this occasion, the General Secretary and President invited King Frederik X and Queen Mary to visit Vietnam soon to witness the country’s remarkable transformation and the further expansion of bilateral relations.



General Secretary and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, as well as King Frederik X and Queen Mary expressed their confidence that Vietnam–Denmark friendship and cooperation will grow further, bringing benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and sustainable development in the regions and the world./.