Politics

PM Le Minh Hung, NA President Tran Thanh Man meet with female lawmakers

The 16th legislature has 150 female deputies, accounting for around 30% of its total membership, reflecting Vietnam’s strong commitment to gender equality and women’s advancement.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (seventh from right) and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (sixth from left) present flowers to female deputies of the 16th National Assembly on the occasion of Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20). (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (seventh from right) and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (sixth from left) present flowers to female deputies of the 16th National Assembly on the occasion of Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, and Politburo member, National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man met with female deputies of the 16th NA and female department-level officials of the NA Office in Hanoi on October 19 to mark the 96th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union and Vietnam Women’s Day (October 20).

Also attending the meeting were Politburo members: Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, and Standing Vice President of the NA Do Van Chien; along with Secretaries of the Party Central Committee: Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan and Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra; and Member of the Party Central Committee and NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Thanh, who chairs the Women Deputies Group of the 16th NA.

On behalf of the Government and the NA Standing Committee, NA President Man extended warm greetings and best wishes to all female lawmakers and women officials of the NA Office on Vietnam Women’s Day. He also conveyed the greetings and wishes of good health from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam to them.

The NA President highlighted the significant contributions made by Vietnamese women throughout the nation’s history of building and defending the country, as well as the important role played by generations of female deputies in the legislature’s development.

The 16th legislature has 150 female deputies, accounting for around 30% of its total membership, reflecting Vietnam’s strong commitment to gender equality and women’s advancement, the top legislator noted.

He noted that the second session of the 16th NA faces new and demanding requirements, as the legislature is shifting its law-making approach from “management” towards “development facilitation”, seeking to mobilise resources, remove bottlenecks and create conditions for the country to enter a new era of national development. This requires lawmakers and officials serving the NA to demonstrate intellectual capacity, dedication and a strong sense of responsibility.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with female deputies of the 16th NA and female department-level officials of the NA Office in Hanoi on October 19. (Photo: VNA)

Commending the contributions of female deputies and women officials, the top legislator called on them to continue bringing their expertise, creativity and commitment to their assigned tasks. He urged them to provide in-depth analysis and constructive scrutiny of draft laws, particularly policies concerning social welfare, education, healthcare, labour, employment, and the protection of women’s and children’s rights.

The NA President also encouraged them to serve as a strong bridge between voters and the legislature, ensuring that people’s concerns and aspirations, especially those of residents in remote, border and island areas and ethnic minority communities, are reflected in parliamentary decisions.

Stressing the importance of maintaining confidence, resilience and an innovative spirit, and continuously improving professional knowledge and legal expertise, he called on female lawmakers and officials to implement the 10 key orientations and strategic breakthrough tasks for the Vietnamese women’s movement for 2025–2035, with a vision to 2045, outlined by General Secretary and President To Lam at the 5th Patriotic Emulation Congress of the Vietnam Women’s Union.

He affirmed that the Government and the NA Standing Committee will continue creating favourable conditions for female deputies and officials to fulfil their responsibilities and maximise their abilities.

At the meeting, female lawmakers expressed their honour and pride in contributing to legislation, supervision and decisions on major national issues, while recognising their responsibility to the Party, State, voters and people. They pledged to continue improving their capabilities, staying close to the public, listening to voters and accurately reflecting their aspirations, particularly those of women and girls, while contributing to practical and humane policies that promote equality and social progress./.

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#Kỳ họp thứ Hai #Quốc hội khóa XVI #Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man #female deputies
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