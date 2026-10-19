Politics

General Secretary, President To Lam lays wreath at Danish Heroes' Memorial

The memorial pays tribute to those who have participated in, contributed to and sacrificed their lives while carrying out Denmark’s international missions since 1948.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, together with King Frederik X (second, left) and Queen Mary of Denmark, lay a wreath at the Monument for Denmark's International Effort Since 1948 (Danish Heroes' Memorial) in the Kastellet fortress in Copenhagen on October 19 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, right) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, together with King Frederik X (second, left) and Queen Mary of Denmark, lay a wreath at the Monument for Denmark's International Effort Since 1948 (Danish Heroes' Memorial) in the Kastellet fortress in Copenhagen on October 19 morning (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, together with King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark, laid a wreath at the Monument for Denmark's International Effort Since 1948 (Danish Heroes' Memorial) in the Kastellet fortress in Copenhagen on October 19 morning (local time), as part of the former’s state visit to the European country.

The memorial pays tribute to those who have participated in, contributed to and sacrificed their lives while carrying out Denmark’s international missions since 1948.

At the memorial site, General Secretary and President Lam, and King Frederik X reviewed the guard of honour. Following the solemn wreath-laying ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse, Madam Ly, together with King Frederik X and Queen Mary, observed a minute of silence in memory of those who lost their lives while serving on Denmark’s international missions.

In 2007, the Danish Government decided to build the Danish Heroes' Memorial to honour the contributions and sacrifices of military personnel, police officers and civil servants who have taken part in international missions since 1948.

The memorial, inaugurated in 2011 and built mainly of granite, serves as a venue for commemorative and wreath-laying ceremonies held by the Danish Royal Family, Government and armed forces. It is also open to the public to visit and pay tribute to those who have contributed to international peace, security and humanitarian relief efforts./.



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