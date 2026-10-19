Amendments to Penal Code to advance judicial reform, strengthen crime prevention: Lawmakers

Hanoi (VNA) - Lawmakers discussed in groups the draft revised Penal Code, a draft resolution of the National Assembly (NA) on the implementation of the revised Penal Code, and the draft amended Law on the Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on October 19, as part of the second session of the 16th legislature.



They agreed that the draft revised Penal Code promptly institutionalises the Party’s policies and guidelines on judicial reform, perfects the legal framework for crime prevention and control, upholds humanitarian and rehabilitative principles in handling offenders while maintaining the deterrent effect and strictness of criminal sanctions.



The drafting and reviewing agencies were commended for their careful work. The drafting agency organised public consultations, published the draft on its official portal, sought expert opinions and submitted a report explaining feedback. The 16th NA had also provided preliminary guidance on the proposed revisions at its first extraordinary session.



The draft focuses on several major issues, including provisions on criminal offences, preparations to commit crimes and the criminal liability of commercial legal entities. It also introduces regulations on organised crime, adds new offences and criminal acts, and restructures offences involving information technology and telecommunications networks under a new category of cybercrime.



Regarding penalties, the draft proposes further narrowing the scope of capital punishment, reducing the number of offences subject to the death penalty from 10 to four. It also generally doubles fines and monetary thresholds used to determine criminal liability for various offences. Other proposed amendments concern grounds for excluding criminal liability, suspension of criminal prosecution, exemption from criminal liability, and cases in which the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution does not apply.



During the discussion, lawmakers focused on these proposed changes, particularly the continued restriction of capital punishment, adjustments to fines and monetary thresholds, the addition of new offences, and the restructuring of cyber-related crimes.



Regarding the draft revised Law on the Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies, legislators said the proposed amendments will help make investigations more scientific, timely and effective, meeting the requirements of judicial reform and the fight against crime in the new period.



The comprehensive revision aims to institutionalise the Party’s policies on the organisation and operation of criminal investigation bodies, streamline the apparatus of the People’s Public Security Force, the Vietnam People’s Army and agencies assigned to conduct certain investigative activities, and ensure compatibility with the two-tier local administration model. It also seeks to address shortcomings identified during the implementation of the current law and ensure consistency with relevant legislation.



The draft covers principles governing criminal investigations; the organisation, duties and powers of investigation bodies; the responsibilities and authority of agencies assigned investigation tasks; investigators and other relevant positions; coordination, assignment and oversight mechanisms; and conditions for investigation activities, alongside the responsibilities of relevant organisations and individuals./.

VNA