Politics

Top Vietnamese leader receives Denmark’s highest-ranked honour

General Secretary and President Lam said he wishes to dedicate this great honour to the Vietnamese people, generations of Vietnamese and Danish people who laid the foundations for and have nurtured the two countries’ friendship over the past 55 years, and those in both countries who are carrying this legacy forward and ushering bilateral relations into a new chapter of development.

King Frederik X (L) presents the Order of the Elephant to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from left). (Photo: VNA)
King Frederik X (L) presents the Order of the Elephant to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second from left). (Photo: VNA)

Copenhagen (VNA) – King Frederik X of Denmark on October 19 morning (local time) presented General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam with the Order of the Elephant, the European country’s highest-ranked honour awarded to members of the Royal Family and foreign heads of state.

The presentation took place during the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Denmark.

Expressing his deep emotion at receiving the Order, General Secretary and President Lam said he wishes to dedicate this great honour to the Vietnamese people, generations of Vietnamese and Danish people who laid the foundations for and have nurtured the two countries’ friendship over the past 55 years, and those in both countries who are carrying this legacy forward and ushering bilateral relations into a new chapter of development.

He stressed that the honour bestowed by the King will serve as a lasting reminder of the precious sentiments and friendship that the Danish Royal Family and people have extended to Vietnam, as well as the responsibility to preserve and build upon the legacy jointly created by generations of the two nations.

vnanet-order2.jpg
King Frederik X (L) presents the Order of the Elephant to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

The presentation of the Order of the Elephant by King Frederik X during the General Secretary and President’s state visit, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1971–2026), carries profound political and diplomatic significance. It reflects the high regard for the top Vietnamese leader and the Danish Royal Family’s appreciation of its relations with Vietnam.

Over the past 55 years since the two nations established diplomatic ties, Vietnam and Denmark have built a strong foundation of friendship and cooperation, evolving from a traditional development partnership into a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership in 2023.

The presentation of the Order of the Elephant during this visit honours the achievements of bilateral cooperation and further strengthens the bonds between the leaders and people of the two countries./.

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#NQ 59 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #Order of the Elephant #King Frederik X Denmark
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