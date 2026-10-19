National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man meets with Liechtenstein PM Brigitte Haas

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man met with Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on October 19, during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.



NA President Man warmly welcomed PM Haas to Vietnam, stressing the significance of the visit and expressing his belief that it would mark an important milestone and open a new chapter in bilateral cooperation since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2008.



He congratulated PM Haas on her successful meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, and talks with PM Le Minh Hung, expressing his confidence that the outcomes of the visit would help make bilateral ties increasingly substantive and effective.



Admiring Liechtenstein's development achievements, particularly its strong financial sector, high-tech industries and per-capita income among the world's highest, the NA President affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen cooperation with Liechtenstein.



He welcomed the signing of the Vietnam-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Free Trade Agreement and the Vietnam-Liechtenstein Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, stressing that these agreements provide important legal frameworks to facilitate trade, investment, production and business activities between the two countries.



The top legislator affirmed that the Vietnamese NA stands ready to continue improving the legal and institutional framework and creating a favourable environment for foreign investors, including Liechtenstein businesses.



He called on the two sides to capitalise on their complementary strengths and potential to promote cooperation in industry, trade, investment, science and technology, digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI).



At the meeting between National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Prime Minister of Liechtenstein Brigitte Haas at the National Assembly House in Hanoi on October 19. (Photo: VNA)

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, NA President Man proposed increasing exchanges between the two legislatures, particularly at the high level, as well as between specialised committees, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians. He also called for the sharing of legislative experience and cooperation in overseeing the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two governments.



The NA President also proposed the two legislatures enhance coordination and mutual support at regional and international parliamentary forums, particularly the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).



Affirming that Vietnam stands ready to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between Liechtenstein and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), he asked PM Haas to convey his greetings to President of the Landtag (Parliament) of Liechtenstein Manfred Kaufmann.



For her part, PM Haas expressed her sincere thanks for the warm, respectful welcome and hospitality extended by Vietnamese leaders and people.



The PM said she was deeply impressed by her meetings and talks with Vietnam's top leaders, as well as by the country's culture and cuisine.



She spoke highly of Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements, stressing that the first visit by a head of government of Liechtenstein to Vietnam is an important milestone in bilateral relations.



Conveying greetings from President of the Liechtenstein Parliament Kaufmann to NA President Man, PM Haas expressed her belief that enhanced exchanges and cooperation between the two legislatures would contribute to strengthening bilateral ties.



She highlighted the significance of the Vietnam-EFTA Free Trade Agreement and the Vietnam-Liechtenstein Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, saying that the agreements provide a favourable framework for boosting economic, trade and investment cooperation.



The PM noted that Liechtenstein has strengths in finance, industry and high technology, while Vietnam is one of Asia's most dynamic economies and an important partner of Liechtenstein in the region.



She expressed her wish for the two countries to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordinating at international forums, noting that amid complex and unpredictable global developments, consolidating relations with trusted partners such as Vietnam is becoming increasingly important.



The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Liechtenstein, effectively implementing the newly signed agreements, stepping up delegation exchanges and cooperation between the two legislatures, and coordinating efforts to oversee and promote the implementation of bilateral agreements.



They also agreed to enhance coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, thereby delivering practical benefits to the people of both countries./.