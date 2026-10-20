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Top Vietnamese leader highlights new horizon for Vietnam–Denmark cooperation

Vietnam and Denmark have built deep mutual trust, paving the way for a new horizon of cooperation, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed while delivering a policy speech at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time) as part of his state visit to the European country.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Danish King Frederik X and delegates at the Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on October 20. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader attends Vietnam–Denmark Business Forum

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Vietnam seeks not only investment capital but also advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development (R&D), high-quality human resources and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (second, left) and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly pose for a group photo with King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary and Crown Prince Christian (Photo: VNA)

International media spotlights depth of Vietnam–Denmark ties

Danish media outlets, along with Canada’s Ground News, the UK’s hellomagazine.com, Yahoo and US magazine Town & Country, on October 19, stressed that the presence of Denmark's Crown Prince Christian, representing the next generation of the Danish Royal Family, during the visit, reflects the special importance Denmark and its Royal Family attach to strengthening friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam.

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Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Copenhagen Airport on the morning of October 19 (local time), beginning a three-day State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

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Top Vietnamese leader’s Denmark visit holds special significance: Former ambassador

The upcoming state visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from October 19-21 is of special significance, reflecting the strong mutual trust between the two countries and opening up new opportunities to elevate bilateral relations, according to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi.

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