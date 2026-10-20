Politics

General Secretary and President To Lam witnesses exchange of Vietnam-Denmark cooperation agreements

The exchange of cooperation agreements took place at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on the morning of October 20 (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Denmark.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth, left) and Danish King Frederik X attend the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on the morning of October 20 (local time) (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fourth, left) and Danish King Frederik X attend the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on the morning of October 20 (local time) (Photo: VNA)

Copenhagen (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Danish King Frederik X have witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between businesses and ministries and agencies of the two countries.

The exchange of cooperation agreements took place at the Vietnam-Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on the morning of October 20 (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Denmark.

The documents included a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Hospital 19-8 under the Ministry of Public Security and Aalborg University Hospital of Denmark on cooperation in life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital transformation in healthcare, innovation and human resources development; a cooperation agreement between Vietravel Tourism JSC and Nordic Travel Associates (NTA) on strategy and product development; an MoU between VinaCapital Logistics Holdings Ltd. and A.P. Moller Capital on cooperation in air logistics; and an MoU between the PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation, under the Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and Topsoe on promoting technological solutions in the chemicals, fertilisers and sustainable energy sectors.

Other cooperation documents were a 2026–2030 strategic cooperation agreement between PTSC M&C and Semco Maritime A/S to strengthen resources and expand their presence in the global offshore wind substation project market; an MoU between Vietjet and Satair to expand strategic cooperation in aviation materials, supply chains and services, supporting Vietjet’s fleet expansion plans and operations; an MoU between FPT Corporation and the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, establishing a framework for research and cooperation in quantum information science and technology; and an MoU between Hateco Group and APM Terminals, part of the Maersk Group, on cooperation in investment research, development and operation of a railway freight terminal in Hai Phong.

They also included an MoU between Vietnam Airlines and Copenhagen Airport to promote and strengthen cooperation in aviation and airport operations; an MoU between Vietnam Airlines and Danish Industry to explore mutually beneficial areas of cooperation, including the possibility of Vietnam Airlines joining Danish Industry; an MoU between Vietnam Airlines and Scandinavian Airlines System to expand codeshare cooperation in passenger and cargo transport, frequent customer and corporate customer programmes and new distribution system management; a cooperation agreement between Petrovietnam and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to advance the South Central Region 1 offshore wind power project; a letter of intent between the People’s Committee of Hue city and Carlsberg on investment in expanding its brewery in Phu Bai Industrial Park in Hue; a letter of intent between the People’s Committee of Da Nang city and Carlsberg on Carlsberg Vietnam’s investment commitments for the 2026–2030 period; an MoU between the Hanoi People’s Committee and the LEGO Group on cooperation in implementing a STEAM education project; and a cooperation agreement between Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and Denmark’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities in the energy sector./.

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