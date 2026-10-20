Politics

Vietnam-Denmark relations to continue developing strongly, substantively: Top leader

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended a state banquet hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary in Copenhagen on the evening of October 19 (local time).

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam-Denmark relations, building on 55 years of friendship, will continue to grow stronger, broader, and more substantive, opening up new horizons for cooperation based on mutual trust and respect, in pursuit of an era of peace, cooperation, and prosperity for both nations and all humanity, said Vietnam’s top leader.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam made the statement while attending a state banquet hosted by King Frederik X and Queen Mary in Copenhagen on the evening of October 19 (local time).

In his remarks at the banquet, King Frederik X expressed his pleasure at welcoming General Secretary and President To Lam, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on their state visit to Denmark.

Sharing that his family has many fond memories of Vietnam, King Frederik X said that the Danish Royal Family has a special relationship with and affection for the country and people of Vietnam. Prince Henrik, the late husband of Queen Margrethe II, spent a considerable period living and studying in Hanoi. The King himself also has a deep affection for the Southeast Asian country.

Impressed by Vietnam’s rapid development, King Frederik X emphasised that Vietnam has become an attractive destination for investors, including Danish businesses operating in the country. Not only Danish companies but also Danish citizens, particularly young people, are increasingly traveling to Vietnam to explore the country.

King Frederik X noted that in 1971, when Vietnam was still at war and suffered extensive destruction, Denmark was among the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam. Since then, relations between the two countries have developed rapidly. He expressed confidence that the current state visit would help further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

According to him, Denmark and Vietnam have their own strengths and can achieve much more by working together. Denmark’s expertise in energy efficiency, renewable energy, maritime affairs, and modern ocean governance has been widely applied in Vietnam, while considerable potential remains for further cooperation. Vietnam has a dynamic economy and a young workforce, along with the aspiration for building a strong, prosperous, and sustainable nation. It aims to leverage science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation as key drivers in its efforts to become a strong maritime nation.

As Denmark and Vietnam share many common interests, the visit will help consolidate their friendship and further promote the development of their partnership, stated King Frederik X.

For his part, General Secretary and President To Lam thanked King Frederik X, Queen Mary, the Danish Royal Family, the Government, and the people of Denmark for their warm, gracious, and distinguished welcome to the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

He said that visiting Denmark as the two countries mark the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations is particularly meaningful. The visit evokes the image of a country associated with Andersen’s fairy tales, which nurture compassion, faith, and a strong desire to live. It also brings to mind the profound affection and sincere support that the Danish State, Royal Family, and people have extended to Vietnam and its people over more than half a century.

Vietnam’s top leader noted that he has held sincere and open exchanges with the King and Danish leaders. Both sides have shared their visions, reached agreement on numerous ideas, and looked toward a bright future of cooperation.

“For the Vietnamese people, Denmark has always been a sincere, steadfast, and generous friend. Vietnam has consistently valued the support and assistance provided by the Danish Government and people during difficult periods, as well as their valuable contributions to the country’s reconstruction and development,” he stated.

He emphasised that a particularly valuable aspect of bilateral relations is the prominent role played by the Danish Royal Family at every stage of their development. The King, Queen, and Royal Family’s interest in and support for green transition, sustainable development, environmental protection, and ocean conservation also represent important areas of shared commitment in the two countries’ cooperation.

General Secretary and President To Lam affirmed that in this new era of development, Vietnam regards Denmark as an important friend and partner with which to advance together. Vietnam wishes to expand cooperation with Denmark in strategic areas of contemporary significance and continue close coordination with the European country at the United Nations, within the framework of cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union (EU), and at other multilateral forums. Both countries will continue to support multilateralism and respect international law.

Vietnam hopes that the King, the Royal Family, Danish leaders, intellectuals, scholars, experts, and the Danish business community will continue to work alongside Vietnam in writing new promising chapters in the enduring partnership between Vietnam and Denmark, he said./.

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