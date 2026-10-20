Top Vietnamese leader visits Niels Bohr Institute in Denmark

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Copenhagen (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by Danish King Frederik X and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, visited the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time), as part of his state visit to Denmark.

Joachim Mathiesen, head of the institute, briefed the Vietnamese guests on its history and research activities. He said that as a leading physics research centre at the University of Copenhagen, the institute is renowned for its foundational contributions to atomic physics and quantum mechanics. Its current research focuses on cutting-edge fields, including quantum technology, particle physics and astronomy.

Founded in 1921 at the initiative of renowned Danish physicist Niels Bohr, the institute was initially known as the institute for theoretical physics of the University of Copenhagen. It became a world-leading centre for atomic physics and quantum mechanics during the 1920s and 1930s before being officially renamed the Niels Bohr Institute in 1965.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (sixth, right) visits the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen on October 19 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

The institute conducts physics research and training, with strengths in quantum physics, particle physics, astronomy, climate and geophysics, and biophysics. It is now one of Northern Europe’s important physics research centres.

It also plays a pioneering role in the University of Copenhagen’s scientific cooperation with Vietnam, focusing on research links, academic exchanges and training high quality human resources.

In July 2025, the Niels Bohr International Academy (NBIA) under the institute signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon, Vietnam, agreeing to promote exchanges among scientists, joint research, conferences, workshops and doctoral training programmes. Joint scientific activities at ICISE are expected to be arranged in 2026, thus strengthening links among researchers from Denmark, Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Lam toured the institute’s quantum computing lab and quantum fabrication lab./.

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