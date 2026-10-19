Vietnam, Liechtenstein seek stronger economic, parliamentary ties

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Top Vietnamese leader, Danish King reaffirm commitment to stronger bilateral ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Copenhagen Airport on the morning of October 19 (local time), beginning a three-day State visit to Denmark at the invitation of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.
Vietnam, Belgium eye new cooperation opportunities
The upcoming official visit to Belgium by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-level Vietnamese delegation, is expected to open up new cooperation opportunities between the two countries.
Exports accelerate as Vietnam moves towards trade balance
Despite technical barriers and fierce international competition, Vietnam’s import-export turnover reached about 888 billion USD in the first nine months of 2026, up 30.4% year on year. A more favourable export mix and effective use of free trade agreements are helping Vietnamese businesses expand their global reach.
Safety adds to Vietnam’s appeal as international destination
Amid global uncertainty, safety is increasingly important to travellers. Vietnam ranked ninth worldwide for Safety and Security in the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Development Index 2026, up 18 places from 2024. Alongside its natural beauty, rich culture and friendly people, safety is a key attraction for international visitors.
Prime Minister hosts official welcome ceremony for Liechtenstein counterpart
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over an official welcome ceremony for his visiting Liechtenstein counterpart Brigitte Haas in Hanoi on October 18 morning.
Energy self-reliance underpins Vietnam’s double-digit growth ambitions
Vietnam aims to achieve average annual GDP growth of at least 10% in 2026-2030, under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress. Ensuring a stable, resilient energy supply is essential to achieving this goal amid geopolitical tensions, volatile global fuel markets and climate-related challenges.
Vietnam pursues long-term vision for maritime development
President Ho Chi Minh recognised early the strategic importance of seas and islands to national development. Throughout his life, he visited workers, sailors and fishing communities. During a visit to Quang Ninh in October 1957, he urged local officials to safeguard the people’s livelihoods and stressed that the country’s marine resources belonged to its people. For him, sovereignty over the sea meant not only protecting territorial waters but also using marine resources responsibly to support national development and improve living standards.
Bac Ninh builds ecosystem to attract next-generation FDI
Bac Ninh has attracted strong foreign investment, with a growing focus on high-tech industries. The northern city is now developing an integrated industrial ecosystem to attract higher-quality investment, strengthen domestic supply chains and secure a greater role in global production networks.
Top Vietnamese leader hosts welcome ceremony for Swiss President
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony at the National Assembly House on October 17 afternoon for Swiss President Guy Parmelin and his spouse, who are paying a two-day official visit to Vietnam.
Vietnam targets high-quality legislation and 10% growth in 2027
Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly opened its second session in Hanoi on October 17, with legislators urged to improve legislative quality and the Government targeting economic growth of at least 10% in 2027.
Mong traditional costumes preserve cultural heritage in Dien Bien
Mong traditional costumes in the northwestern province of Dien Bien are distinguished by vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and flared skirts. Handmade and passed down through generations, they reflect the craftsmanship of Mong women and the community’s rich cultural heritage.
Vietnam’s credit rating upgrade opens doors to global capital
Japan’s Rating and Investment Information has upgraded Vietnam’s foreign-currency issuer rating to BBB- with a stable outlook, placing the country in investment-grade territory under its rating scale.
Vietnam welcomes PETRONAS investment expansion
Receiving Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia’s national oil and gas enterprise PETRONAS, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung welcomed the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement between PETRONAS and Petrovietnam, elevating their project-based cooperation to a strategic partnership across the energy value chain.
Top Vietnamese leader’s Denmark visit holds special significance: Former ambassador
The upcoming state visit to Denmark by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam from October 19-21 is of special significance, reflecting the strong mutual trust between the two countries and opening up new opportunities to elevate bilateral relations, according to former Vietnamese Ambassador to Denmark Luong Thanh Nghi.
Vietnamese firms seek technology partnerships at Milan trade fair
Bringing together thousands of advanced technology solutions at Fiera Milano from October 13-16, the 35th BI-MU international exhibition in Italy attracted strong participation from a Vietnamese business delegation. Featuring seven specialised technology areas, with a focus on robotics, 3D printing and factory automation, the event offered opportunities to see industrial production technologies in action.
Top leader urges policies to deliver tangible development results
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Commitee and President To Lam called for sound policies to be translated into tangible development outcomes at a nationwide conference in Hanoi on October 16.
Vietnam, Switzerland seek broader, more substantive cooperation
President of the Swiss Federation Guy Parmelin and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 17-18, at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse. Ahead of the visit, Vietnam News Agency spoke with Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Gass about the significance of the trip and prospects for further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Top Vietnamese leader’s EU visit of great significance: Ambassador
Vietnam is currently the European Union’s largest trading partner in ASEAN and its 16th largest worldwide. Describing this as an impressive achievement, EU Ambassador to Vietnam Julien Guerrier stressed that considerable potential remains for further expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation.
Hanoi University of Science and Technology urged to become leading research hub
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam stressed that amid advances in science and technology, AI, technological competition and supply chain shifts, Vietnam must boost productivity and quality, strengthen self-reliance and enhance international cooperation, making Hanoi University of Science and Technology’s intellect, resilience and creativity more vital than ever.
Young people seek support for start-ups in dialogue with Prime Minister
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung held a dialogue with 300 young people representing more than 21 million young people nationwide in Hanoi on October 15. At the dialogue, many young participants called for the Government to introduce preferential loan policies to help young people start their own businesses.