Over 180 fencers compete at Southeast Asian Fencing Championships 2026

Quang Ninh (VNA) – More than 180 athletes from Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Cambodia are competing in the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships 2026, which opened in the northern coastal city of Quang Ninh on October 19.

The athletes are competing in 12 events, comprising six individual and six team categories across sabre, foil and épée. Several exciting matches were held before the opening ceremony.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Tung, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said hosting the championships helps promote Quang Ninh as a dynamic and friendly destination capable of organising international sporting events, thus promoting exchanges in sports and tourism and enhancing connections between Vietnam and other regional countries.

He expressed his hope that athletes, coaches and visitors will serve as "ambassadors", spreading the image of Quang Ninh in particular and Vietnam in general as friendly and hospitable destinations to international friends through their experiences, stories and media channels.

The championships, which is jointly organised by the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Sports Authority of Vietnam, provides an opportunity for regional athletes to exchange experience, test their skills and improve their professional standards, while contributing to the development of fencing across Southeast Asia.

The event will run until October 24./.

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