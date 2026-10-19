Business

Vietnam-EFTA free trade deal offers more trade, investment opportunities: Int’l media

EFTA data show that Vietnam-EFTA trade reached 4.8 billion EUR (5.38 billion USD) in 2025, with Vietnam recording a trade surplus of 2.5 billion EUR. This existing trade volume provides a foundation for both sides to further tap trade and investment potential once the agreement takes effect.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fifth from right, standing) and delegates witness the signing of the Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fifth from right, standing) and delegates witness the signing of the Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – International media outlets have described the signing of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as an opportunity to expand trade and investment, and reflecting efforts by the parties to diversify economic ties and strengthen resilience amid global trade uncertainties.

UK-based Reuters, France-based AFP and Germany-based Berliner Zeitung reported that the agreement will give Vietnam more market options, diversify its import-export relations and help mitigate risks arising from protectionist measures imposed by major trading partners.

Australia-based SBS News, Singapore’s Channel News Asia and Nation Thailand linked the deal to the need to reduce dependence on major trading partners and respond to fluctuations in global trade.

Meanwhile, Germany-based DW, European Interest and BriefAsia highlighted prospects for expanding exports, attracting high-quality investment and accessing advanced technologies from EFTA economies.

Stronger ties with countries boasting substantial financial resources and advanced technologies are expected to help Vietnam upgrade its production capacity, integrate more deeply into global value chains and shift towards higher value-added activities. SBS News noted that the EFTA’s population, GDP and position in global trade could bring significant advantages to Vietnam as the two sides establish free trade relations.

BriefAsia placed the agreement within Vietnam’s broader economic integration process, following major trade frameworks such as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). From this perspective, the deal will not only open up new markets but also provide opportunities to access capital, technology and advanced equipment to improve the quality of economic growth.

European media have also highlighted benefits for EFTA businesses seeking greater access to the Vietnamese market amid global trade uncertainty and efforts by countries to diversify their economic relations.

Meanwhile, China's Xinhua and SBS News focused on implementation provisions and market-opening schedules, including Vietnam’s 11-year tariff-reduction period, a phase-out period of up to 16 years for tariffs on certain EFTA agricultural products, and provisions on customs procedures, technical barriers and investor treatment.

Berliner Zeitung quoted experts as saying the agreement reflected efforts to translate economic integration into greater strategic autonomy by developing alternative trade relationships rather than relying excessively on the largest partners. European Interest, meanwhile, highlighted opportunities for EFTA companies to expand in a fast-growing Southeast Asian economy, thereby boosting trade, investment and job creation.

According to official information on efta.int, the comprehensive agreement covers trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property, government procurement, sustainable development, support for small- and medium-sized enterprises, and cooperation and capacity-building. It therefore provides a basis for expanding bilateral cooperation beyond tariff reductions.

EFTA data show that Vietnam-EFTA trade reached 4.8 billion EUR (5.38 billion USD) in 2025, with Vietnam recording a trade surplus of 2.5 billion EUR. This existing trade volume provides a foundation for both sides to further tap trade and investment potential once the agreement takes effect.

Notably, the message of strengthening a rules-based trading system featured in Vietnam’s official statements and was echoed by several media outlets. This indicates that the agreement is viewed not only in terms of economic benefits but also as part of broader efforts to maintain stable and more predictable trade cooperation mechanisms./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement #European Free Trade Association
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung (L) meets with Swiss President Guy Parmelin. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam–EFTA Free Trade Agreement targeted for implementation in 2027

Switzerland is Vietnam’s largest trading partner within the EFTA. Swiss statistics showed that bilateral trade reached approximately 3.5 billion USD in 2025, up nearly 26%. According to Vietnam's Department of Customs, two-way trade totalled 806.2 million USD in the first nine months of 2026. As of September 30, Switzerland had 247 valid investment projects in Vietnam, with total registered capital of around 2.5 billion USD, ranking 20th among 154 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (fifth, right) and delegates witness the signing ceremony of a free trade agreement between Vietnam and four members of the European Free Trade Association in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-EFTA free trade pact expected to boost trade

Vietnam’s main exports to EFTA markets include seafood, footwear, textiles and garments, machinery, electronics and components. Meanwhile, Vietnam imports machinery, industrial equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and production materials from EFTA countries.

See more

Dien Bien province presents investment approval decisions and memoranda of understanding on cooperation between the province and investors. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien province promotes cross-border investment with China, Laos

At the conference, investment approval decisions were granted to 20 investors for projects totaling over 7.5 trillion VND in capital. Additionally, memoranda of understanding were exchanged between Dien Bien and six investors, representing nearly 12 trillion VND in registered capital.

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Duc An speaks at the meeting between the central bank and 46 commercial banks in Hanoi on October 19. (Photo: VNA)

Governor calls for targeted interest rate cuts to support businesses

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Pham Duc An said the SBV will continue supporting credit institutions in addressing difficulties but not sacrifice system safety. Interest rate management should therefore combine lower funding costs with reduced operating expenses, profit-sharing and measures to curb unhealthy competition for deposits.

The Vietnam pavillion showcases a wide range of traditional products to US businesses at High Point Market 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pavilion makes strong impression at US International Furniture Fair

The exhibits feature diverse designs, from modern, minimalist furniture to handcrafted products reflecting Vietnamese identity. Businesses combine natural and engineered wood, rattan, bamboo and other materials while focusing on design, finishing and customisation to meet different market demands.

Vietnam-Denmark trade reaches 609.47 million USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 37.5% year-on-year (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Denmark trade ties gain fresh momentum

Vietnam-Denmark trade reached 609.47 million USD in the first eight months of 2026, up 37.5% year-on-year. Vietnam’s exports to Denmark totalled 346.81 million USD, an increase of 27.7%, while its imports rose 53% to 262.66 million USD.

Swiss President hails new Free Trade Agreement at Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026

Swiss President hails new Free Trade Agreement at Swiss-Viet Economic Forum 2026

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has described the newly signed free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) as a strategic commitment to closer economic cooperation, expected to strengthen legal certainty, improve market access and create fresh opportunities for businesses from both sides.

Delegates visit a booth at the 2026 Dien Bien International Trade Fair (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien fair promotes Vietnam-Laos -China trade links

The 2026 Dien Bien International Trade Fair opened in Dien Bien Phu ward, Dien Bien province on the evening of October 17, expected to boost economic growth, promote border trade and expand opportunities for investment attraction and business cooperation in the northwestern region.

The introduction of three new domain extensions alongside existing extensions such as com.vn, org.vn, edu.vn, id.vn and biz.vn would create a more diverse and sector-specific national “.vn” domain system. (Photo: VNNIC)

Vietnam extends free .id.vn, .biz.vn domain fees to three years

The new domain extensions and improved fee incentives are intended to promote the digital economy and digital society by making national “.vn” domains more accessible, particularly to small and medium-sized enterprises, household businesses, cooperatives and young people.

At the ground-breaking of the social housing project in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho breaks ground on 42 million USD social housing project

Developed by a consortium of An Phu Company Ltd and Eco Fire Company Ltd on a site covering more than 13,000 sq.m in the Dinh Trung Central Park urban area in Vinh Phuc ward, the projects is scheduled for completion and occupation in the first quarter of 2028. It is the 22nd social housing project to break ground in the province so far.