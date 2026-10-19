Culture - Sports

800-year Vietnam–RoK historical bond opens new chapter for cultural ties

The “Quy Long” (Returning Dragon) global exchange event marked eight centuries since the Vietnamese prince and his family left their homeland in present-day Bac Ninh province to settle on the Korean Peninsula, laying the foundation for a lasting bond between the two peoples.

Part of the 250-metre “Dragon Road” procession held at the celebration. (Photo: VNA)
Part of the 250-metre “Dragon Road” procession held at the celebration. (Photo: VNA)

Gyeongsangbuk (VNA) – An 800-year historical connection between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) has been celebrated, as the two countries' authorities, descendants of Vietnam's Ly Dynasty in the RoK, and Vietnamese expatriates gathered at Chunghyodang historical site in Bongseong commune, Bonghwa district, Gyeongsangbuk province, to honour Prince Ly Long Tuong’s arrival in Korea in 1226.

The “Quy Long” (Returning Dragon) global exchange event marked eight centuries since the Vietnamese prince and his family left their homeland in present-day Bac Ninh province to settle on the Korean Peninsula, laying the foundation for a lasting bond between the two peoples. Bongseong commune is home to the Lee Hwasan clan - descendants of Prince Ly Long Tuong.

The event also highlighted efforts to preserve and promote shared cultural heritage. In August, the RoK Government officially designated the K-Vietnam Valley project in Bonghwa as the “K-Vietnam Valley Bonghwa Special Zone”, recognising its potential as a centre for cultural exchange, education and research.

For around 370,000 Vietnamese people living, studying and working in the RoK, Bonghwa and K-Vietnam Valley are becoming a shared home where they can maintain their cultural roots and strengthen their sense of national pride.

vnanet_potal-ky-niem-800-nam-hoang-tu-ly-long-tuong-dinh-cu-tai-han-quoc-9095037.jpg
Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho said Prince Ly Long Tuong’s journey represented acceptance, compassion, integration and the preservation of cultural identity across generations.

He expressed his hope that K-Vietnam Valley would become more than a construction project or tourist destination, developing instead into a living heritage site where people could learn about history, share cultures and reconnect with their roots.

Nghiem Xuan Huong, Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh City People’s Council, said the spirit of the homeland has endured for eight centuries, serving as a symbolic bridge between the two nations. He presented two dragon statues inspired by Ly Dynasty art as gifts from Bac Ninh, describing them as symbols of peace, prosperity and enduring friendship.

Bac Ninh pledged to work closely with Gyeongsangbuk province and Bonghwa district to expand cooperation in culture, education, people-to-people exchanges and tourism.

Bonghwa Mayor Choi Ki Young said the prince’s journey had created a valuable historical bond between the two countries and that the anniversary offered an opportunity to write a new chapter in their relationship.

Yang Geum Hee, Vice Governor of Gyeongsangbuk province, noted the strong Vietnamese presence in the locality, saying Vietnamese nationals accounted for three out of every 10 registered foreign residents in the province. She pledged to develop K-Vietnam Valley into a hub for cultural exchange, tourism and education while promoting practical cooperation in trade, investment and seasonal employment.

The ceremony featured a calligraphy performance conveying the message “Building a better future together from a precious 800-year bond”, accompanied by the national anthems of both countries performed by a multicultural Vietnamese-Korean children’s choir.

A 250-metre “Dragon Road” procession entered Chunghyodang after three ceremonial drumbeats. The venue was illuminated by 800 solar-powered LED lotus flowers symbolising the eight centuries of history.

Highlights included the unveiling of a poetic inscription honouring young hero Ly Truong Phat, a descendant of Prince Ly Long Tuong, and the inauguration of two six-metre-long, 1.5-metre-high Ly dynasty-style dragon statues donated by Bac Ninh./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam-RoK #K-Vietnam Valley #Ly Long Tuong #Republic of Korea #Vietnam's Ly Dynasty Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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