Weightlifter Le Van Cong takes silver at 2026 Asian Para Games

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's Le Van Cong took silver in the men’s 49kg powerlifting event on October 19, behind Omar Qarada of Jordan - the reigning Paralympic champion, delivering Vietnam’s first medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games.

Cong faced seven rivals in the final, from Jordan, China, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Nepal and Kazakhstan. Qarada, who won gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, was his toughest opponent.

His best of three attempts was 171kg, 5kg short of Qarada’s winning lift of 176kg. China’s Chen Liuxun took bronze with 161kg, 10kg less than Cong's.

The RoK’s Cheon Minki came next with 147kg, followed by Japan’s Tetsuo Nishizaki 133kg, Mansour Almarzooqi of the UAE 100kg and Nepal’s Pawan Gharti Magar 80kg. Farkhat Mutunov of Kazakhstan failed to register a valid lift./.​