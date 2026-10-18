Culture - Sports

Over 11,000 runners combine sport with cultural journey through Hanoi

More than 11,000 runners from 38 countries and territories, along with over 200 running clubs nationwide, gathered in Hanoi on the morning of October 18 for the VPBank Hanoi International Marathon 2026 (VPIM 2026).

The VPIM 2026 draws more than 11,000 runners from 38 countries and territories (Photo: VNA)
The VPIM 2026 draws more than 11,000 runners from 38 countries and territories (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 11,000 runners from 38 countries and territories, along with over 200 running clubs nationwide, gathered in Hanoi on the morning of October 18 for the VPBank Hanoi International Marathon 2026 (VPIM 2026).

Under the theme “Hanoi Vibes – The City Moves”, this year’s event offers a fresh way to experience the capital, breathing new life into its familiar historical and cultural heritage through the strides, determination and enthusiasm of tens of thousands of runners.

The race atmosphere began at 1.30am as more than 11,000 participants set off across the 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km distances.

Against the backdrop of Hanoi’s October autumn, runners started from the Dinh Tien Hoang street area beside Hoan Kiem Lake, embarking on a journey past more than 30 of the capital’s iconic landmarks along a route certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

The 42km full marathon offered runners a comprehensive sightseeing experience, taking them past Hoan Kiem Lake, West Lake and Thien Quang Lake, as well as President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, the Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Hanoi Flag Tower.

Participants also faced the challenge of crossing three iconic bridges: Long Bien, Nhat Tan and Dong Tru.

This year’s 42km race featured outstanding and emotional performances from leading runners.

Former national athletics team member Pham Thi Hong Le reaffirmed her status as the women’s marathon champion by successfully defending her title for the second consecutive year.

Clocking 2 hours 47 minutes 52 seconds, she also broke her own record at the event, cutting nearly six minutes off her 2025 time of 2 hours 53 minutes 57 seconds and delivering a standout performance this year.

In the men’s category, Huynh Anh Khoi claimed a convincing victory, crossing the finish line first in 2 hours 31 minutes 49 seconds. This is the second consecutive year that the runner, born in 2003, has won the VPIM, further demonstrating his strong form and potential as a promising young marathoner.

The race was further energised by cheering activities along the route. Running clubs set up 10 cheering stations, offering encouragement and positive energy to participants as they tackled their respective distances.

Now in its seventh consecutive year, VPIM 2026 also marked the 20th running event organised as part of VPBank’s efforts to promote community sports. The total number of participants across the private bank’s sporting events has now exceeded 140,000.

According to Pham Xuan Tai, Deputy Director of Hanoi’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, events such as VPIM 2026 make a practical contribution to promoting the capital’s distinctive cultural identity and welcoming image to international friends, while also stimulating tourism and the sports economy./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #VPBank Hanoi International Marathon 2026 #VPIM 2026 #Hanoi runners
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