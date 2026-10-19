Asian Para Games 2026: Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy wins bronze in javelin throw

Tokyo (VNA) - Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thuy won a bronze medal in the women’s F54 javelin throw at the fifth Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, adding to Vietnam’s medal tally at the continental sporting event.



According to the competition results, Thuy recorded a throw of 12.16 metres, finishing third with 469 Raza points. Iran’s Elham Salehi claimed gold with a throw of 16.44 metres and 845 Raza points, while her compatriot Masoumeh Tourani took silver with 14.99 metres and 735 points.



Thuy’s bronze was a notable achievement for Vietnam’s para athletics team at the Games. Earlier in the day, weightlifter Le Van Cong won a silver medal in the men’s 49kg category, securing the country’s first medal at the event.



The Asian Para Games 2026 are taking place from October 18 to 24, bringing together athletes from 45 Asian countries and territories to compete in 18 sports./.





VNA